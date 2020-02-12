Kenneth Michael Sheffield
Kenneth Michael “Mike” Sheffield, 56, passed away Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020. He was at home with his loved ones at his side. Michael was born in Elizabethton, Tenn., on Nov. 29, 1963. Michael shared 36 years with the love of his life and soul mate, Cindy Linkous Sheffield.
In addition to his wife, Michael is survived by his parents, Ken Sheffield (Cathy) of Morristown, Tenn. and Karen Petrey Meadows of Johnson City, Tenn.
He is also survived by siblings: Kevin Sheffield (Christie) of Lenoir City, Tenn. and Kim Sheffield Haney (Richard) of Elizabethton, Tenn., as well as many extended family members including nieces, a nephew, an aunt, cousins, friends and co-workers.
Michael was an active member of Calvary Baptist Church, Betsy Layne. He loved his church family and his renewed faith with our Lord and Savior.
Michael had a long and successful career in the manufactured home industry, starting at Smith Mobile Home Sales in 1986 in Elizabethton, Tenn., and proceeding to Clayton Homes, where he completed his career as general manager in Harold. There, he earned multiple awards for Sales and Manager of the Year 2008, and the MHI Home Center of the Year Award 2013.
When he took time off, Michael had an extreme passion for Nascar, golf, snow skiing, boating and aviation.
The family would like to extend our sincerest gratitude and love to those that were there during his extended illness: Dr. Jeffrey Potter, Dr. Bahram Forouzandeh and his staff, special love to the nurses and caregivers: Gaby, Tina, Ethel and Sue Anne, Brian and special appreciation for Mike’s “Wing Man,” Russ. We could not have made it through this journey without the love of each of you.
There will be a Celebration of Life service at Hall Funeral Home, Martin, Wednesday, Feb. 12. The service will start at 6 p.m., officiated by Pastor Tim McClanahan of Calvary Baptist Church, and visitation will follow. Michael’s final resting place will be in Elizabethton, Tenn. There will also be a service at Tetrick’s Funeral Home in Elizabethton on Feb. 14, at 12 p.m., with visitation immediately to follow. There will be a private family internment at Happy Valley Memorial Park, Elizabethton.
In lieu of flowers, make a donation to your favorite charity.
Arrangements are under the direction of Hall Funeral Home of Martin.
This is a paid obituary.
Timothy Gene Southern
Timothy Gene Southern, 62, passed away on Friday, Feb. 7, 2020 at his home in Garrett.
He was born on November 23, 1957, in Clarksburg, W. Va. to the late Charles Edward Southern and Lillian V. Southern of Shinnston, W.Va.
Timothy is also survived by his wife, Vickie King Southern and stepson Charles Nevan Slone, both of Garrett; his children: Jaimie Wilks and her husband Brian of Louisa, Jessica Harvey of Morgantown, W. Va.; and Jason Charles Southern and his wife Gwen of Milton, W. Va. and his siblings: Jackie Charles Southern and his wife Deborah of Shinnston, Mark Alan Southern and his wife Kimberly of Shinnston, Suzanne Southern of Shinnston, Traci Nicholson and her husband Charles of Shinnston, Christopher Jay Southern of Shinnston. He is also survived by his uncles: Edgar and Irene Southern of Adamsville and Jack and Saundra Morgan of Fairmont; his cousins: Jeff Morgan of Fairmont, Todd and Misty Morgan of Fairmont, Jackie and Tim Pingley of Parkersburg, Micheal and LeeAnn Romeo of Shinnston, Sherri Hileman of Mississippi, Steven and Jodi Southern of Clarksburg, David and Michelle Southern of Salem and Michael and Diane Southern of Shinnston; his grandchildren: Christopher Charles Southern, Noah Adam Wilks, Abi Suzanne Wilks, Lexi Grace Harvey, Tucker Harvey and Kylie Collins, a grandchild at heart. He is also survived by nieces and nephews: Ashley Lynn and Donald Wolfe, Adam and Kayla Southern, Whitney and Pat Boggess, Megan and Derrick McIntyre, Jaci R. Southern Gabriel, Ricky Hyre, Jamie Hyre, Alexandria Southern and Lilli Southern, along with several great-nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his grandmother Addie Mabel Morgan; uncle Vinnie Morgan and nephews Ayden Southern and Jason Southern.
Timothy was a Louisa Police Chief from 1987 to 1991. He was co-owner of King Southern Kennels. He was a retired arbitrator for the Kentucky Education Association and classified employees, member of the Shinnston Fire Department, and previous owner of Gentlemen 4 Club and the Pidgeons Crossing Restaurant and Bar. He was also an all-state shot putter and held the record at Shinnston High School. He traveled and spoke many times in Washington D.C. as an advocate for teachers, loved politics and was a Democratic party leader, a union organization leader as he grew up in the family coal business, member of Coons Run Baptist Church and Wayland Methodist Church. He helped the homeless and underprivileged children, was an animal lover and enjoyed hunting, fishing and boating.
Friends were received at the Harmer Funeral Home in Shinnston on Tuesday, Feb. 11.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Wednesday, Feb. 12, with Pastor Robert Shingleton and Deputy Chief Bobby Ryan officiating.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to Shinnston Police K-9 program at 43 Bridge St., Shinnston, W.Va. 26431. Online memories and condolences may be shared at, harmerfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Harmer Funeral Home, Shinnston.
This is a paid obituary.
Pina B. Bowling
Pina B. Bowling, 84, of Martin, died Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020.
Funeral services were held Saturday, Feb. 8, at Hall Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial followed in the Click Family Cemetery, Stephens Branch, Martin.
Arrangements were under the direction of Hall Funeral Home of Martin.
Elizabeth “Betty”
Collins
Elizabeth “Betty” Collins, 57, of Clay City, died Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020.
Funeral services were held Monday, Feb. 10, at Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial followed in the Hamilton Cemetery, Grethel.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
James Ray Curry
James Ray Curry, 80, of Melvin, died Friday, Feb. 7, 2020.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Wednesday, Feb. 12, at Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial will follow in the Matthew Tackett Cemetery, Melvin.
Arrangements are under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Lester Gibson
Lester Gibson, 69, of Bevinsville, died Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020.
Funeral services were held Tuesday, Feb. 11, at Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial followed in the Silas Burke Cemetery, Bevinsville.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Raymond Kidd
Raymond Kidd, 81, of Drift, died Friday, February 7, 2020.
Funeral services were held Monday, Feb. 10, at Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
James Butler
McKinney
James “Brud” Butler McKinney, 81, of Harold, died Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Wednesday, Feb. 12, at Hall Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial will follow in the Hunt Cemetery, Cam Branch, Harold.
Arrangements are under the direction of Hall Funeral Home of Martin.
Thomas Ratliff, Jr.
Thomas Ratliff, Jr., 51, of Prestonsburg, died Friday, Feb. 7, 2020.
Funeral services were held Monday, Feb. 10, at Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial followed in the Jim Burchett Family Cemetery, Cow Creek, Prestonsburg.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Ollie Edward Wells
Ollie Edward (Goble) Wells, 93, of Prestonsburg, died Friday, Feb. 8, 2020.
Celebration of Life services were held Monday, Feb. 10, at Hall Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial followed in the Goble Cemetery, Corn Fork, Prestonsburg.
Arrangements were under the direction of Hall Funeral Home of Martin.
