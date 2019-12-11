Linda Kay
Campbell Sliski
Linda Kay Campbell Sliski, 77, of Kannapolis N.C., passed away on Tuesday, December 3, 2019, at the CareMoor Retirement Community in Kannapolis, N.C.
Linda was born August 29, 1942, in Pike-ville, a daughter of the late Lewis and Irene Foster Campbell. She spent a number of years involved in professional clowning, puppeteering and marionettes. She conducted numerous training clinics at U.S. Air Force bases across the U.S. for the family members of service personnel and also owned and operated a professional marionette show that toured the U.S.
She is survived by her husband, Neil Sliski of Kannapolis and her three children: Susie Goff of Loudon, Tenn., John Holbrook of Hillsboro and David Holbrook of Kannapolis; her younger sister, Deanna Amsler, of Woodlawn, Va., and a grandson Andrew Martin Cummings, of Tampa, Fla.
Online condolences may be left at, whitleysfuneralhome.com.
In lieu of flowers the family is asking donations be made the Alzheimer’s Foundation of America, 322 Eighth Avenue 16th Floor, New York, NY 10001 or online at, info@alzfdn.org or Hospice and Palliative Care of Cabarrus County 5003 Hospice Lane Kannapolis, N.C. 28081.
Henry Clark, II
Henry “Boo” Clark, ii, 58, of David, died Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019.
Celebration of Life services were held Sunday, Dec. 8, at Hall Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial followed in the Ashland Elizabeth Shepherd Cemetery, David.
Arrangements were under the direction of Hall Funeral Home of Martin.
Augustine Conley
Augustine Conley, 59, of Langley, died Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019.
Funeral services will be held at 12 p.m., Wednesday, Dec. 11, at Nelson-Frazier Funral Home, Martin.
Burial will follow in Gethsemane Gardens, Prestonsburg.
Arrangements are under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Mary Jane Goble
Mary Jane Goble, 67, of Prestonsburg, died Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019.
Funeral services were held Sunday, Dec. 8, at Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial followed in the Goble Ousley Cemetery, Bull Creek.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Rudolph Jones
Rudolph Jones, 83, of McDowell, died Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019.
Funeral services were held Monday, Dec. 9, at Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial followed in the Alley Cemetery, McDowell.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Maxine Kinney
Maxine Kinney, 74, of McDowell, died Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Arrangements are under the direction of Hall Funeral Home of Martin.
Ronnie Newsome
Ronnie Newsome, 70, of Langley, died Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019.
Visitation will be held Wednesday, Dec. 11, at Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 12, at the funeral home.
Burial will follow in Davidson Memorial Gardens, Ivel.
Arrangements are under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Carolyn Sue Prater
Carolyn Sue Prater, 64, of Hueysville, died Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019.
Visitation will be held at 6 p.m., Wednesday, Dec. 11, at Hall Funeral Home, Martin.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 12, at the funeral home.
Burial will follow in the Nelson Prater Family Cemetery, Hueysville.
Arrangements are under the direction of Hall Funeral Home of Martin.
Charles Wellman
Charles Edward Wellman, 79, of Hi Hat, died Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019.
Celebration of Life services were held Monday, Dec. 9, at Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
