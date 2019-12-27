James E. Goble
James E. Goble, 100, of Prestonsburg, died Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, Dec. 27, at the First Presbyterian Church, Prestonsburg.
Burial will follow in the Mayo Cemetery, Prestonsburg.
Arrangements are under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Dora Lou Roberts
Dora Lou Tackett Roberts, 78, of Grethel, died Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019.
Funeral services were held Tuesday, Dec. 24, at the Pilgrim Home Old Regular Baptist Church, Grethel.
Burial followed in the Tackett-Hamilton Cemetery, Grethel.
Arrangements were under the direction of Hall Funeral Home of Martin.
Wanda Thompson
Wanda Irene Hodge Thompson, 83, of Peebles, Ohio, formerly of Knott County, died Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019.
Visitation will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, Dec. 28, with a funeral service following at 1 p.m., at Hall Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial will follow in the Joe Hall Cemetery, Dry Creek, Topmost.
Arrangements are under the direction of Hall Funeral Home of Martin.
David Wireman
David Wireman, 52, of Gunlock, died Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2019.
Funeral services were held Thursday, Dec. 26, at the Living Word Pentecostal Church, Gunlock.
Burial followed in the Family Cemetery, Gunlock.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
