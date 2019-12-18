Dr. Rudolph Ousley
Dr. Rudolph Ousley, 66, of Prestonsburg, husband of Delores Hall Ousley, died on Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, at the Pikeville Medical Center, Pikeville.
He was born Feb. 3, 1953, in Paintsville, a son of the late Willard L. and Kathelene Tussey Ousley.
He was a former board member of the First Commonwealth Bank, board member of the Middle Creek Fire Department, an alumni of the University of Kentucky and Auburn University, member of Eastern Kentucky Walking Horse Association and a doctor of veterinary medicine for over 39 years in Floyd County.
In addition to his wife, Delores, he is survived by one stepson: Jackie Hall of Prestonsburg, two stepdaughters: Amy Lewis and Heather Johnson, both of Martin; two brothers: Jack (Karen) Ousley of Prestonsburg and Glen (Gina) Ousley of Pikeville; two sisters: Jo Anne Goble of Prestonsburg and Barbara (John) Brewer of Benton, Ill.; six grandchildren and a host of nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his brother in law Norman Goble.
Funeral service for Dr. “Rudy” Ousley will be conducted on Thursday, Dec. 19, at 1 p.m. in the Hall Funeral Home Chapel with Dave Garrett officiating. Burial will follow in the Willard Ousley Cemetery, Spurlock Creek, Prestonsburg. Visitation will be Tuesday 5 p.m. to 10 p.m., and all day Wednesday at Hall Funeral Home, Martin.
Arrangements are under the direction of Hall Funeral Home of Martin.
Hilda Stricklin
Mrs. Hilda Stricklin, 67, of Prestonsburg, passed away on Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019 in Peru, Indiana. She was born on June 29, 1952, in Willacy County, Texas to the late Jose and Delfina Chapa Perales. She was a member of the Allen Baptist Church.
She was preceded in death by two brothers: Jose Perales Jr. and Eli Perales; and three sisters: Carolina Perales, Ventura Perales and Gloria Reyes.
She leaves to cherish the memories of her family and friends.
Hilda is survived by her husband Randy Stricklin; two daughters: Esmeralda (Danny) Meadows of Memphis, Indiana and Elizabeth (Kevin) Robinson of Pikeville, one son: Aaron Ochoa of Lexington; three sisters: Josephina Oviedo, Inez Garcia and Norma Perales, all of Indiana; one brother: Ruben Perales of Florida, along with 11 grandchildren: Michael Shawn Auxier, Nathanuel Auxier, Logan Meadows, Bethany Smith, Hunter Robinson, Jackson Robinson, Jacob Woods, Delaney, Amber Ochoa, Breanna Ochoa and Lily Ochoa.
Memorial services were held on Saturday, Dec. 14, with John Lucas officiating at the Allen Baptist Church, Prestonsburg.
This is a paid obituary.
Phyllis Martin
Phyllis (Compton) Martin, 81, of Bean Station, Tenn., formerly of Floyd County, died Friday, Dec. 13, 2019.
Funeral services were held Sunday, Dec. 15, at Morristown Church of Christ, Morristown, Tenn.
Arrangements were under the direction of Hall Funeral Home of Martin.
James Lee Mitchell
James Lee Mitchell, 50, of Hi Hat, died Monday, Dec. 16, 2019.
Visitation will be held Wednesday, Dec. 18, at Samaria Old Regular Baptist Church, Teaberry.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 19, at the church.
Burial will follow in the Newman-Stewart Cemetery, Hi Hat.
Arrangements are under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Heather Maranda Slone
Heather Maranda Slone, 38, of Langley, died Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019.
Funeral services were held Sunday, Dec. 15, at Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial followed in the Buckingham Cemetery, Bevinsville.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Carolyn Jeanette Stapleton
Carolyn Jeanette Stapleton, 63, of Emma, died Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Wednesday, Dec. 18, at Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial will follow in Gethsemane Gardens, Prestonsburg.
Arrangements are under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Atha Claude Swiney
Atha Claude Swiney, 84, of Paris, died Friday, Dec. 13, 2019.
Funeral services were held Sunday, Dec. 15, at Hall Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial was held Tuesday, Dec. 17, at the Camp Nelson National Cemetery, Nicholasville.
Arrangements were under the direction of Hall Funeral Home of Martin.
Linda Carol Watkins
Linda Carol Watkins, 64, of Salyersville, died Monday, Dec. 16, 2019.
Visitation will be held at 6 p.m., Wednesday, Dec. 16, at Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, Dec. 20, at the funeral home.
Burial will follow in the Johnson Cemetery, Ruff N Tuff, Prestonsburg.
Arrangements are under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Ondie Wireman
Ondie Wireman, 77, of Hueysville, died Friday, Dec. 13, 2019.
Funeral services were held Tuesday, Dec. 17, at Hall Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial followed in the Shepherd Cemetery, Hueysville.
Arrangements were under the direction of Hall Funeral Home of Martin.
