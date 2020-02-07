Henry Sizemore Jr.
Henry Sizemore Jr., 85, of Findlay, Ohio, passed away on Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020, at Fox Run Manor.
He was born on April 19, 1934, in West Prestonsburg. On Dec. 23, 1955, he married Pauline Goble.
He is survived by three sons: Karl (Karen) Sizemore, of Alabama, Kent (Julie) Sizemore, of Findlay, and Michael (Joan) Sizemore, of Findlay; and two daughters: Dean (Bill) Snyder and Jennifer Hammer, both of Findlay.
He is also survived by 12 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren and one sister, Naomi Shepherd.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Henry Sizemore Sr. and Oma (Howell) Freeman; four siblings: Arnold Freeman, Billie M. Smith, Nyoka Decker and Nora Bales.
Henry enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren and reading.
A visitation was held on Thursday, Feb. 6, at Coldren-Crates Funeral Home.
Funeral services will held at 11 a.m., Friday, Feb. 7, at the funeral home.
Burial will follow in Knollcrest Gardens, where the Hancock County Veterans Memorial Squad will present full military rites.
Contributions may be made to Flag City Honor Flight.
Online condolences may be made by visiting, coldrencrates.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Coldren-Crates Funeral Home of Findlay, Ohio.
This is a paid obituary.
Febie Blankenship
Febie Blankenship, 89, of Teaberry, died Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020.
Visitation will be held at 6 p.m., Friday, Feb. 7, at Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Sunday, Feb. 9, at the funeral home.
Burial will follow in the Cline Blankenship Cemetery, Tinker Fork, Teaberry.
Arrangements are under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.