Betty Sue Roberts
Betty Sue Roberts, 84, of Groveport, Ohio, passed on Tuesday, March 10, 2020, at her winter home in Ocala, Florida.
She was preceded in death by her dear and loving husband, Thomas Lee Roberts, in 2013.
She was the daughter of the late Ewing and Anna Salisbury Gibson and was preceded in death by her parents; her brother Daniel Boone Gibson; her sister Opal Irene Gibson and her husband Carroll Childers; her brother Harry Richard Gibson and her loving brother-in-law Drexel Mitchell.
She has the most wonderful, loving and caring son Michael Lee (Allison) Roberts; a sweet sister Ruby Jean Mitchell; special nephew David (Betty) Childers; great-nephews: Nathan Childers, Brian (Jennifer) Childers and their children: Austin and Addison.
She is also survived by loving brother-in-law, Richard Roberts; special nephew, James (Cassie) Roberts and their children: Alex and Morgan; and special nephew, Ronald (Amy) Roberts, and their children, Lee and Kyle.
She also shared her life with her special family of close friends and neighbors. You all meant so much to her.
Sue retired from Columbus City Schools. She was a lifetime member of Ohio Retired Teachers Association and Franklin County Teachers Association.
She was a member of Good Shepherd Church, Blacklick Ladies Golf League and Ocala Florida Golf League. She enjoyed playing tennis with her family and friends, biking, planting flowers, taking photos and playing golf with Michael and Allison.
Visitation was held Tuesday, March 17, at the Dwayne R. Spece Funeral Home, 650 W. Waterloo St., Canal Winchester, Ohio, where the funeral service will be held Wednesday, March 18, at 1 p.m. with Pastor Brian Humphrey officiating.
Interment will follow at Franklin Hills Memory Gardens.
Donations to Hospice of Marion County, Florida, (hospiceofmarion.com) in her memory are much appreciated.
Online condolences at, spencefuneralhome.com
This is a paid obituary.
Winnie Roberts
Byrne
Winnie R. Byrne, 96 of Lexington, died Thursday, March 12.
Funeral services were held Sunday, March 15 at Hall Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial followed in the Sturgill Cemetery, Toler Creek, Harold.
Arrangements were under the direction of Hall Funeral Home of Martin.
Linda Caudill
Linda Carol Martin Caudill, 68, of Hi Hat, died Friday, March 13, 2020.
Funeral services were held Sunday, March 15, at Graceway Methodist Church, Maytown.
Burial followed in Mt. Memory Gardens, Hindman.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Elder James E. Hall
Elder James E. Hall, 78, of Galveston, died Friday, March 13, 2020.
Funeral services were held Monday, March 16, at Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial followed in Davidson Memorial Gardens, Ivel.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
John B. Hamilton
John B. Hamilton, 76, of Teaberry, died Friday, March 13, 2020.
Funeral services were held Tuesday, March 17, at Samaria Old Regular Baptist Church, Teaberry.
Burial followed in the Andy Hamilton Cemetery, Tinker Fork, Teaberry.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Russell Jacobs
Russell Jacobs, 97, of Pikeville, died Thursday, March 12, 2020.
Funeral services were held Monday, March 16, at Hall Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial followed in Davidson Memorial Gardens, Ivel.
Arrangements were under the direction of Hall Funeral Home of Martin.
Joyce Ann Lafferty
Joyce Ann Lafferty, 61, of Martin, died Friday, March 13, 2020.
Funeral services were held Sunday, March 15, at Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial followed in the Elliot Cemetery, Frasures Creek, McDowell.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
