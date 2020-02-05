Barbara Burke

Barbara (Reed) Burke, 82, of Prestonsburg, died Friday, Jan. 31, 2020.

Funeral services were held Tuesday, Feb. 4, at Hall Funeral Home, Martin.

Arrangements were under the direction of Hall Funeral Home of Martin.

Darin Brooks Conley

Darin Brooks Conley, 55, of Hueysville, died Friday, Jan. 31, 2020.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Wednesday, Feb. 5, at Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin.

Burial will follow in the Duncan Cemetery, Jefferson Road, Hueysville.

Arrangements are under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.

Margarette Gibson

Margarette “Peggy” Gibson, 72, of Lexington, formerly of Maytown, died Friday, Jan. 31, 2020.

Funeral services were held Tuesday, Feb. 4, at Hall Funeral Home, Martin.

Burial followed in the Gibson Family Cemetery, Maytown.

Arrangements were under the direction of Hall Funeral Home of Martin.

Velma Hall

Velma Hall, 78, of Kite, died Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020.

Funeral services were held Sunday, Feb. 2, at Wheelwright Freewill Baptist Church, Bypro.

Burial followed in the Buckingham Cemetery, Bevinsville.

Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.

Geraldine Johnson

Geraldine Johnson, 93, of Bevinsville, died Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Wednesday, Feb. 5, at Little Rock Old Regular Baptist Church, Bevinsville.

Burial will follow in Buckingham Cemetery, Bevinsville.

Arrangements are under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.

Charles Kendrick

Charles “Chuck” Kendrick, 81, of Paris, died Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020.

Visitation will be held at 6 p.m., Friday, Feb. 7, at Kerr Brothers Funeral Home, 463 E. Main Street, Lexington.

Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m., Saturday, Feb. 8, at the funeral home.

Burial will follow at Clintonville Cemetery, Clintonville.

Arrangements are under the direction of Kerr Brothers Funeral Home of Lexington.

David Banner

Leslie III

David Banner LeslieIII, 60, of Prestonsburg, died Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020.

Funeral services were held Monday, Feb. 3, at the First United Methodist Church, Prestonsburg.

Burial followed in the Leslie Cemetery, Emma.

Arrangements were under the direction of Hall Funeral Home of Martin.

Ronald Mullet

Ronald Mullett, 68, of Norton, Mass., died Monday, Jan. 7, 2020.

Funeral services were held Tuesday, Feb. 4, at Wheelwright Freewill Baptist Church, Bypro.

Burial followed in the Johnson Cemetery, Weeksbury.

Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.

Randi Parsons

Randi Parsons, 50, of Ivel, died Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020.

A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date.

Arrangements are under the direction of Hall Funeral Home of Martin.

Jeremy Pennington

Jeremy Lee Pennington, 40, of Beaver, died Monday, Jan. 27, 2020.

Funeral services were held Sunday, Feb. 2, at Ligon Community Church, Ligon.

Burial followed in Family Cemetery, Hi Hat.

Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.

Carter Lee Smith

Carter Lee Smith, 47, of Teaberry, died Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Wednesday, Feb. 5, at the River of Life Freewill Baptist Church, Teaberry.

Burial will follow in the Smith Family Cemetery, Tinker Fork, Teaberry.

Arrangements are under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.

Charlotte

Branham Spencer

Charlotte Reba Branham Spencer, 71, of Melvin, died Friday, Jan. 31, 2020.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Wednesday, Feb. 5, at Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin.

Burial will follow in the Matthew Tackett Cemetery, Melvin.

Arrangements are under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.

