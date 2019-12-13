Lester Freels
On Dec. 9, 2019, Heaven’s gates opened and was filled with love and laughter as Lester Freels went home to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ and reunited with the love of his life, Joyce.
Les was born on Aug. 19, 1928, in Bonny Blue, Va. As fate would have it, his future bride and wife of 69 years was born just one week earlier in Pennington Gap. They met at the age of 12 and the rest was history.
The Lord knew what he was doing when he made Les. Growing up he was a mischievous boy, full of jokes and laughter. This quality stuck with him his entire life and was one of the greatest gifts passed down to his family. He never met a stranger and all were welcome in his home. His quick wit and laugh would brighten any room. It was contagious.
He had 91 years of stories, both true and tall tales. His memory, especially with dates, was still sharp as a tack. And, if you ever wanted to see him during the spring and summer months, you could always find him on his John Deere.
His children will cherish the memories of playing hide and seek with him, only to find out after a long time of hiding that he never actually looked. They will hold tight the feeling of him letting them sneak into bed during the night, just as any loving daddy would do. His grandchildren will remember the countless tractor rides, raw hide and many years of Christmas Eve Santa calls.
He started his career hauling coal and ended as sales manager for World Wide Equipment in Prestonsburg, selling Mack Trucks where he made many life long friends.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Harvey and Annie Freels, brothers Berl, Jim, Roy and C.H. Freels, his sister Edna Fritts and very special cousin and friend, James Sisson.
He is survived by his children: Brenda (Barry) Kilby, Gordon Freels, Phyllis (Mitchell) Kalos, Scott Freels and Lisa (Jeff) Hester; his grandchildren: Leslie Smith, Brian and Robbie Freels, Michael Kilby, Dustin, Daniel and Nick Kalos, Megan Cheatham, Jordan Grundy and Lance Hester and 10 great-grandchildren.
A celebration of life for both Les and Joyce will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please donate to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital.
Premier Sharp Funeral Home in Oliver Springs, Tenn., is honored to serve the Freels family. A message of condolence may be left for the family at, sharpfh.com.
This is a paid obituary.
Maggie Slone
Maggie Slone, 95, of Weeksbury, died Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, Dec. 13, at Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial will follow in the Weeksbury Community Cemetery, Weeksbury.
Arrangements are under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Stanley Keith
Stephens
Stanley Keith Stephens, 59, of Prestonsburg, died Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Friday, Dec. 13, at Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial will follow in Davidson Memorial Gardens, Ivel.
Arrangements are under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
