Brenda Branham
Brenda Kay Hensley Branham, 70, of Melvin, died Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020.
Visitation will be held at 6 p.m., Friday, Feb. 21, at Joppa Old Regular Baptist Church, Melvin.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Sunday, Feb. 23, at the church.
Burial will follow in the Matthew Tackett Cemetery, Melvin.
Arrangements are under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Frankie Gibson
Frankie Gibson, 63, of Garrett, died Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020.
Visitation will be held Friday, Feb. 21, at Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 22, at the funeral home.
Burial will follow in the Gibson Cemetery, Stone Coal, Garrett.
Arrangements are under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.