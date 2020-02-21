Brenda Branham

Brenda Kay Hensley Branham, 70, of Melvin, died Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020.

Visitation will be held at 6 p.m., Friday, Feb. 21, at Joppa Old Regular Baptist Church, Melvin.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Sunday, Feb. 23, at the church.

Burial will follow in the Matthew Tackett Cemetery, Melvin.

Arrangements are under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.

Frankie Gibson

Frankie Gibson, 63, of Garrett, died Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020.

Visitation will be held Friday, Feb. 21, at Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 22, at the funeral home.

Burial will follow in the Gibson Cemetery, Stone Coal, Garrett.

Arrangements are under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.

