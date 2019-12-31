Dan Goodman
Dan Goodman, formerly of Pierceton, Ind. passed away at 6:20 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2019, at Majestic Care West-Allen, Fort Wayne, Ind., at the age of 98.
He was born on Oct. 16, 1921, in Garrett, to Elizabeth (Mosley) Goodman and Warren Goodman.
On Jan. 29, 1940, he was married at the age of 18 to his lovely bride, Hazel (Collins) Goodman. They shared 59 years of marriage together before she passed away at the age of 75 on Nov. 1, 1999.
Dan served in the U.S. Army during World War II until his honorable discharge. He worked as a self-employed painter for the majority of his life and was always very proud of his work. He was an avid hunter and one of his favorite things to do was he loved to show his coon dog in dog shows. Dan even made the cover of American Coon Hunter magazine.
He attributed his long life of 98 years to his love of exercising. Dan was a former member of Victory Christian Center in Warsaw, Ind., member of the American Legion Post #49 of Warsaw, and most of all, he loved his family. He will be dearly missed.
He will be lovingly remembered by his three daughters: Mara Helblig of Claypool, Ind., Virginia Morris of Warsaw, Ind. and Molly (Don) Gilbert of North Manchester, Ind.; four sons: Daniel (Diana) Goodman, Jr. of Penn. and Chester (Janet) Goodman, Phillip Goodman and Warren Goodman, all of Pierceton, Ind. Also surviving are his many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his wife Hazel Goodman.
Visitation was be held Monday, Dec. 30, at Redpath-Fruth Funeral Home, 225 Argonne Road, Warsaw, Ind.
Dan’s life will be celebrated with a funeral service at 10 a.m., Tuesday, Dec. 31, at Redpath-Fruth Funeral Home and officiated by Pastor Mike Kelley.
Burial will follow with a graveside service at Oakwood Cemetery in Warsaw.
Memorial donations may be directed to Majestic Care West Allen, 6050 S. 800 E-92, Fort Wayne, Indiana 46814 and would be appreciated by the family.
Online condolences may be sent through the funeral home’s website at, redpathfruthfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements were under the direction of Redpath-Fruth Funeral Home of Warsaw.
This is a paid obituary.
Ned Hagen Bush
Ned Hagen Bush, 82, of Pikeville, died Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019.
Funeral services were held Saturday, Dec. 28, at J.W. Call and Son Funeral Home, Pikeville.
Burial followed in the Bush Hagans Cemetery, Harold.
Arrangements were under the direction of J.W. Call and Son Funeral Home of Pikeville.
David Glenn Duncan
David Glenn Duncan, 62, of Mousie, died Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Tuesday, Dec. 31, at Hall Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial will follow in the Wicker Cemetery, Mousie.
Arrangements are under the direction of Hall Funeral Home of Martin.
Paul Edward Gibson
Paul Edward Gibson, 81, of Wayland, died Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2019.
Funeral services were held Saturday, Dec. 28, at the Caney Fork Old Regular Baptist Church, Raven.
Burial followed in the Reuben Slone Cemetery, Raven.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin.
John David Gillespie
John David Gillespie, 69, of Hi Hat, died Friday, Dec. 27, 2019.
Funeral services were held Monday, Dec. 30, at Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial followed in Davidson Memorial Gardens, Ivel.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Betty Doris Hall
Betty Doris Hall, 80, of Betsy Layne, died Wednesday, Dec. 25, 2019.
Funeral services were held Saturday, Dec. 28, at Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial followed in Davidson Memorial Gardens, Ivel.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
William Lynn Hall
William Lynn Hall, 68, of Galveston, died Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019.
Visitation will be held Tuesday, Dec. 31, at Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020, at the funeral home.
Burial will follow in the Greenberry Hall Cemetery, Galveston.
Arrangements are under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Mary “Merle” Lee Johnson
Mary “Merle” Lee (Waddles) Johnson, 85, of Bypro, died Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Tuesday, Dec. 31, at Hall Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial will follow in the Buckingham Cemetery, Bevinsville.
Arrangements are under the direction of Hall Funeral Home of Martin.
Avery Lowe
Avery Lowe, 75, of Prestonsburg, died Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019.
Visitation will be held at 6 p.m., Tuesday, Dec. 30, at Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020, at the funeral home.
Burial will follow in Gethsemane Gardens, Prestonsburg.
Arrangements are under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Emmaretta Noble
Emmaretta Howell Noble, 59, of Betsy Layne, died Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2019.
Memorial services and burial were held Saturday, Dec. 28, at the Howell Family Cemetery, Spewing Camp, McDowell.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Margie Neeley
Osborne
Margie Neeley Osborne, 84, of Prestonsburg, died Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2019.
Funeral services were held Saturday, Dec. 28, at Hall Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial followed in Gethsemane Gardens, Prestonsburg.
Arrangements were under the direction of Hall Funeral Home of Martin.
Earl D. Ousley
Earl D. Ousley, 87, of Prestonsburg, died Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019.
Visitation will be held Tuesday, Dec. 31, at Hall Funeral Home, Martin.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020, at the funeral home.
Burial will follow in Davidson Memorial Gardens, Ivel.
Arrangements are under the direction of Hall Funeral Home of Martin.
Nadine Tackett
Nadine Tackett, 72, of Wheelwright, died Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019.
Funeral services were held Sunday, Dec. 29, at Joppa Old Regular Baptist Church, Melvin.
Burial followed in Temporary Gardens, Wheelwright.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Angela Renee Wolfe
Angela Renee Clark Wolfe, 48, of Grethel, dies Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019.
Visitation will be held at 6 p.m., Tuesday, Dec. 31, at Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020, at the funeral home.
Burial will follow in the Clark Family Cemetery, Grethel.
Arrangements are under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
