Pamela Hall
Pamela “Pam” Hall, 59, passed away on Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019.
Pamela was born on Jan. 7, 1960, to Charles Horn and Celia (Bates) Horn, who preceded her in death.
She was also preceded by her pet dogs, Coco and Pikachu.
Pamela leaves to cherish her memory her beloved husband of 40 years, Bill Hall; one son and daughter-in-law: Christopher (Michelle) Hall; one daughter and her wife: Kayla (Tera) Hall and two grandsons: Alex and Jacob Hall.
Also surviving are two brothers: Terry Horn and Charles “Junebug” Horn; one sister and her wife: Michelle (Kelly Jo) Horn and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, friends and her beloved dog Sparkles.
Mamaw loved to cook and spend time with the lights of her life, her two grandsons. She loved to shop and watch scary movies.
There will be a gathering of family and friends, Friday, Nov. 29 at Newcomer Funeral Home, North Chapel, 4104 Needmore Road, Dayton, Ohio from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.
A celebration of Pam’s life will be Saturday, Nov. 30, at 10 a.m. at the funeral home with Pastor Ed Bowlin presiding.
Burial will follow in Dayton Memorial Park Cemetery, Dayton, Ohio.
Messages of sympathy and support to her family may be made at, newcomerdayton.com.
Charles Frank
McDavid
Charles Frank McDavid, 96, of Printer, husband of the late Ruth Dingus McDavid, married over 51 years, passed away on Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019, at the Highlands ARH Regional Medical Center, Prestonsburg.
He was born July 19, 1923, in Willard, in Carter County, a son of the late James F. and Marian Miller McDavid. He retired as Train Master for the CSX Railroad after working over 42 years. He was a World War II Veteran, serving in the U.S. Army Air Corps. He was also a member of the John W. Hall Masonic Lodge #950 F&AM and attended the Drift Pentecostal Church.
He is survived by one daughter: Virginia Sue McDavid (Dr. Jimmy) Viers of Riner, Va.; one sister: Virginia McDavid Fouts of Ashland; two grandchildren: Dr. Brent Douglas Viers and Dr. Dawn Renae (Brian) Viers-Yaun; two great-grandchildren: Brynn and Mia Yaun; one nephew: David (Lauren) Fouts and special cousin, Oral O. Miller.
He was preceded in death by his wife and parents.
Visitation is after 5 p.m. on Friday with a Masonic service at 7 p.m. at Hall Funeral Home, Martin.
Funeral services for Mr. McDavid will be conducted on Saturday, Nov. 30, at 2 p.m. in the Hall Funeral Home Chapel with Ted Shannon officiating.
Burial will follow in the Davidson Memorial Gardens, Ivel.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in his honor to either: Drift Pentecostal Church, P.O. Box 606, McDowell, Ky. 41647 or D.A.V. Chapter # 128, P.O. Box 28, McDowell, Ky. 41647.
Clarissa
Bailey
Clarissa Bailey, 58, of Coldwater, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019, at her home while surrounded by her loving family.
A funeral service will take place at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 1, at Dutcher Funeral Home in Coldwater with Pastor Jeff Waid of Jesus Name Apostolic Church of Coldwater officiating. Interment will follow at Riverside Cemetery in Tekonsha. Visitation will be Friday, Nov. 29, at Dutcher Funeral Home in Coldwater from 6-9 p.m. and again on Saturday, Nov. 30, from 12-9 p.m.
Clarissa was born August 3, 1961, to Bert and Catherine (Saygers) Bailey in Prestonburg. After graduation from high school, she began her working career. She and her children moved to Coldwater four years ago for job opportunities in the area. Clarissa has been with Bluewater Thermal Solutions for more than three years.
Clarissa was a woman of faith and has been attending Jesus Name Apostolic Church of Coldwater. She was a hardworking woman who always put her family first. Clarissa always maintained her home in a manner of expecting family or friends to stop by unannounced. She enjoyed going shopping at Walmart. Clarissa will be missed by many.
Clarissa is survived by her children Brooke and Heath Bailey, both of Coldwater; her siblings Richard (Krystal Gardner) Bailey of Coldwater, Jeanie Shepherd of David, Pamela (Michael) Lazar and Teresa (Johnny) Shepherd, all of Prestonburg, and Larry (Tina) Bailey of Union City; many nieces and nephews and her dog “Kiwi.” She was preceded in death by her parents, her sister Janie Kilgore and her brother James Bailey.
Memorials may be directed to a charity of one’s choice.
Nancy
Goble
Nancy Goble, 82, of Auxier, died Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019.
Funeral services were held Tuesday, Nov. 26, at Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial followed in the Wells Family Cemetery, Auxier.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Janice
Moore
Janice Moore, 82, of Garrett, died Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019.
Funeral services were held Monday, Nov. 25, 2019.
Burial followed in the family cemetery, Chaffins Branch, Garrett.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
