Floyd County officials are considering the possibility of bringing 911 calls in-house.
During this month’s fiscal court meeting, Magistrate Mark Crider brought up the topic, talking about how the newly-renovated Prestonsburg 911 Center can handle all of the county’s 911 calls.
Kentucky State Police Post 9 in Pikeville is currently the region’s Publish Safety Answering Point, or PSAP, and the Floyd County Fiscal Court pays the post about $142,000 annually for that service, County Treasurer David Layne reported. The Floyd County Sheriff’s Department pays the City of Martin about $20,000 annually to provide dispatch services for that department.
Crider asked whether the county could save money by relocating 911 dispatch to Prestonsburg.
“I think they’re willing to accept it, make a central dispatch that’ll take care of everybody. It looks like we might be able to save several thousands of dollars for the county and the sheriff’s department,” Crider said.
Judge-Executive Robbie Williams said he talked briefly to Prestonsburg Mayor Les Stapleton about it.
“We haven’t gone into no discussions about it, but he thought he could do it substantially cheaper, and it may be something worth looking into. I don’t know, but Mark’s brought it up, and I think it may be a good idea. We need to spend taxpayer dollars in — Floyd County taxpayer dollars in Floyd County, if we can,” Williams said.
He explained that obtaining a PSAP, if that’s what the fiscal court wants to do, would take time.
He said, “Obviously, there’s more to it than just saying we want to do it. There’s a lot that we have to overcome here, as far as making sure the service is there, that we’re not put on the backburner, they can handle everything as needed.”
Floyd County Emergency Management Director Tim Fields reported that he visited the Prestonsburg 911 Center and has reached out to state officials to find out what steps the county would have to take to open a PSAP in Floyd County. Williams asked him if he found issues that could not be resolved at the center.
“No, there’s nothing insurmountable,” Fields said. “We’ve got quite a few hurdles we have to get through, paperwork wise, and different cities signing off and those kinds of things. It will take some time if we decide to do it, and there’s some things with trunk lines. We’ve got to figure all of that out and let the court weigh their options on it.”
Williams said the discussion is “just a starting point” and that “no decision’s been made.”
“It’s nice anytime you’re a government, you want to sort of retain your identity and be able to control your own destiny, but at the end of the day, we have to realize, too, that we only have so many tax dollars here in Floyd County and they keep going down, year after year,” Williams said. “So we’ve got to find ways we can stretch those tax dollars and make them go further. It’s not always what we want to do, it’s what we basically can afford to do.”
Williams asked Fields if the county would face hurdles if it moved forward with the plan.
“The only big change would be mainly to the sheriff’s office,” Fields said. “Because they’ll get a significant, more number of calls.”
Crider explained that Prestonsburg 911 has the ability to route calls to the KSP if the sheriff’s department was not available.
“I didn’t want to put any extra work on you,” Crider told Sheriff John Hunt, “Because saving money, I mean, saving 20 grand is not going to help you none if you’ve got to hire a bunch more people to take care of it.”
Williams said officials would consider the possibility over the next few months.
“We just need to get everybody together, see if it’s something that we can do,” Williams said. “If we can, we can. If we can’t, we can’t. We’ll just continue with what we got.”
Fields said fire departments have been wanting a dispatch in Floyd County for years.
“They’ve been clamoring to move it back to Floyd County since before I got here,” he said.
County Attorney Keith Bartley requested a copy of the county’s contract with the KSP for the PSAP.
