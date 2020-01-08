Sometimes, in this media-saturated environment, it’s difficult to catch a breath.
Just a few decades ago, a phone was something attached to a cord and which only allowed you to make a phone call. The advent of three-way calling and services like call waiting were a revelation. Now, our phones deliver a constant flow of information through both audio and visual means and stay with us always, demanding our time and attention.
The normal means of getting information have changed greatly. This newspaper has changed greatly over that same time period, adjusting (sometimes deliberately slowly) to deliver information in new ways to meet the needs of always-on-the-go consumers.
What hasn’t changed, and what will not change, is our essential commitment to you to provide the most comprehensive and credible local news coverage available anywhere.
Being fully informed takes more than just receiving information. If that information comes without context, without adequate background, research and vetting, then it’s no more than words, at best, and dangerous, at worst. That’s what we provide. Each story produced by our staff is researched, investigated and vetted. Even those produced by our content partners are examined for accuracy and newsworthiness.
Our journalists are constantly walking their beats and looking for the stories that don’t just get your attention, but those which really matter to you and your life.
Reading your local newspaper matters. The stories which appear in these pages range greatly in subject matter, but all stories produced by our staff are the result of hours of work, sitting through meetings and interviews, pouring over records and asking tough questions to get to the heart of the matter.
Our advertising department is constantly seeking to partner with businesses which want to reach local customers with products and services that make a positive difference.
And that’s just two departments out of an entire staff of individuals working to serve you with the news and information that matters, the context that allows you to make sense of it in your life and the willingness to dig deep to find those stories.
But there’s another group of people who help keep this newspaper going — you, the reader. Because of your willingness to buy our product, to really sit down and take the time to be properly informed, not just to receive a bunch of texts and notifications.
We thank you for sticking with us over the years. We imagine you know the value we offer, or you wouldn’t be here. If this is your first time reading, welcome and we’re excited for you to come along with us on this journey.
With the new year beginning and our planning underway for how to improve and expand upon our offerings, we come to you in thanks for being part of our family, and pledge that the best is yet to come.
We want our readers to know they have an open line to us. Call us at, (606) 886-8506 or reach out to us via email, news@floydchronicle.com, or via our social media channels. Send us your comments. Let us know your concerns. Let us know how we can better serve you.
