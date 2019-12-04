Eastern Kentucky is indeed a special place at this time of year.
Our residents don’t have to look far to find community members who are stepping out to help people in need, with donation drives and programs that help hundreds, if not, thousands of families during the holiday season.
This weekend will mark the Prestonsburg Police Department’s annual Shop with a Cop program, and similar programs will be held in police departments in other areas of the county and region this month.
Next week, the Prestonsburg Woman’s Club will host its annual Christmas in the Park at Archer Park, providing gifts and activities for children, and local students are also getting involved, with donation drives like the 2019 Betsy Layne High School Turkey Bowl and the Essentials for Santa donation drive at Duff-Allen Central.
Seeing these acts of kindness show us just how special this area of Eastern Kentucky is. It’s a place where the neighbors-helping-neighbors is a priority, and it makes us proud to call Floyd County and Eastern Kentucky our home.
We encourage our readers to search for some way to give back this holiday season. Your contribution does not need to include money or gifts that are purchased. Donating your time to help one of these groups that are hosting these events or putting forth the effort of doing something nice for someone else — these types of giving are just as important as any present that could be wrapped under the tree.
Floyd County has more than a dozen food pantries charged with gathering enough donations and volunteer support throughout the year to help thousands of people in need, every month of the year. And here, you’ll also find more than a dozen fire departments that are solely supported by volunteers.
Everybody has something they can share to help others, and there are plenty of places that need our help this month and throughout the year.
We’re thankful to live in a region where people are willing and able to give back. If you’re able, and you haven’t stepped up and contributed to something that matters to someone else, we encourage you to do so. We also encourage you to get your children involved, if you have children. The season of giving gives them plenty of opportunities to learn the value of community.
