The Floyd County Board of Education accepted its annual school district needs assessment recently, and security cameras and computers were the two items most often requested by schools.
Superintendent Danny Adkins described the annual report as a “wish list” that school officials have in the district.
James D. Adams Middle School Principal Charles Rowe asked for professional development trainings for staff as well as $41,600 in equipment, including band equipment, Viewsonic boards, STEAM equipment and multi-media equipment. Additionally, Rowe asked for a remodel of the school’s wing and gym bathrooms, new brick around the entire building, canopies around the sidewalks and ADD compliant doors, among other things.
Allen Elementary Principal Rachel Crider requested a “minimum of $732,641” in instructional-related needs, including more than $556,000 in equipment like computers for classrooms, computer programs, televisions, adjustable seating and other things. In terms of facility needs, Crider reported the need for a new heating and cooling system, a security door system, a remodeled foyer, concession and bathroom areas for the football field, sidewalk, playground equipment, a new security system and other things.
Betsy Layne Elementary Principal Jonathan Parsons requested $85,000 in equipment, including a UNITE tutor, Viewsonic boards, STEM supplies, iPads and Chromebooks. In terms of facility needs, he requested new security cameras, playground equipment and intercom system and other needs.
Betsy Layne High School Principal Jody Roberts requested more than $117,000 in equipment, including computers, printers and copiers for staff, instructional supplies, Viewsonice boards and other things. He requested $3,000 for professional development, $3,000 for instructional materials and funds for events geared to increase community involvement. In terms of facility needs, he requested the resurfacing of the road around the school, more security camera coverage, tables for the library, the expansion or move of the FMD classroom and other things.
Duff-Allen Central Principal Wes Halbert requested about $189,000 in equipment, including a new elementary school reading series, books, computer programs, Viewsonic boards, laptops and other items. In terms of facility needs, he highlighted the need to update security systems, teacher desks with locks, paving in the parking lot, window shades, playground equipment, chairs, student desks and other things. He also asked for an additional instructional assistant, custodian, programs and equipment and other items.
Floyd Central High School Principal Greta Thornsberry requested $100,000 in equipment, including security cameras, textbooks, computers, instructional and classroom supplies and staff. In terms of facility needs, Thornsberry requested additional parking, security cameras and window tinting in classrooms.
May Valley Principal Kathy Shepherd requested $187,000 in equipment, including iPads, books, STEM supplies, Viewsonic boards, printers for classrooms, staff and instructional materials, among other things. In terms of facility needs, she requested a new sound and intercom system, outdoor awnings, bleachers, new carpet and other items.
Prestonsburg Elementary Principal Melissa D. Turner requested $164,000 in equipment, including 200 computers, Viewsonic boards, STEM supplies, classroom printers and other items. In terms of facility needs, she requested new carpet, video communication for the school’s entry, blacktop in the parking lot and other things.
Prestonsburg High School Principal Lori Bricken requested $51,700 in equipment, including new computers, computer software, practice tests and band equipment. In terms of facility needs, she requested a new roof, updated bathrooms, awnings and other things.
John M. Stumbo Principal Donna L. Robinson requested $115,000 in items, including classroom supplies, smart projectors for all classrooms, iPads for elementary students and travel for students and staff, among other things. In terms of facility needs, she requested renovations to bathrooms, the parking lot, new furniture, carpet, ventilation system repairs, and, among other things, running water for a concession stand.
South Floyd High School Principal Brook Moore requested $83,000 in equipment, including computer programs, books, furniture, computers, iPads and other things. In terms of facility needs, she asked for furniture and, among other things, steps to access the playground and a gate to block off the walking track during games.
