The All Mountain team is voted on by the Appalachian Newspapers Sports department. Voting members included Randy White, Steve LeMaster, Trevor Thacker and Joshua Blankenship.
The All Mountain Team is composed of players from the 15th Region, the 54th District, Mingo Central and Tug Valley.
The All Mountain Team will have a Player of the Year, Coach of the Year, First Team, Second Team, Third Team and Honorable Mention list.
All Mountain First Team
Madison Thompson Martin County
Alyssa Elswick Shelby Valley
Kirsten Cole-Williamson Pikeville
Katie Moore Floyd Central
Cassidy Rowe Shelby Valley
Ziah Rhodes Mingo Central
Sammi Sites Johnson Central
Kailee Baisden Tug Valley
Jerrica Thacker Jenkins
Danielle Prater Phelps
All Mountain Second Team
Kelsi Brinager Pike Central
Kelci Blair Johnson Central
Kelsey Jo Tackett Pikeville
Scarlette Thomason Mingo Central
Tori Hampton Shelby Valley
Kinsley Feltner Lawrence County
Kylie Hall Phelps
Makayla May Tug Valley
Sarah Tackett East Ridge
Haley Caudill Hazard
