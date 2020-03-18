3-17 pburg Alivia Slone & Destiny Elliott.jpg

Prestonsburg’s Alivia Slone (left) and Destiny Elliott (right) double a Betsy Layne player during a 58th District girls’ basketball game against Betsy Layne earlier in the year. Both Slone and Elliot were named Honorable Mention on the All Mountain Team

The All Mountain team is voted on by the Appalachian Newspapers Sports department. Voting members included Randy White, Steve LeMaster, Trevor Thacker and Joshua Blankenship.

The All Mountain Team is composed of players from the 15th Region, the 54th District, Mingo Central and Tug Valley.

The All Mountain Team will have a Player of the Year, Coach of the Year, First Team, Second Team, Third Team and Honorable Mention list.

Here is the Honorable Mentions:

Honorable Mention

Maddie Meade    Betsy Layne

Lauryn Watkins    Betsy Layne

Emialee Preece    Paintsville

Chloe Hanna    Paintsville

Destiny Elliot    Prestonsburg

Alvia Slone    Prestonsburg

Celina Mullins    Prestonsburg

Allison Campbell    Prestonsburg

Kirsten Issac    Magoffin County

Kennedy Harvell    Floyd Central

Grace Martin     Floyd Central

KK Vannoy    Johnson Central

Faith Fairchild    Johnson Central

Camryn Helton    Paintsville

Alexis Ratliff     Lawrence County

Hailee Barnett     Magoffin County

Jenna Wagner    Mingo Central

Alyssa Newsome    Tug Valley

Brook Stumbo     Floyd Central

Alexia Wilkerson    Pikeville

Mackenzie Maynard    Pikeville

Laci Johnson    Shelby Valley

Zoee Johnson    Shelby Valley

Kelsey Owens    Shelby Valley

Jazzy Meade    Shelby Valley

Haley Parks    East Ridge

Leah Wells    East Ridge

Cushi Fletcher    Belfry

Linzee Phillips    Belfry

Kyera Thorsnbury    Belfry

Lindsey Rose    Jenkins

Alexis Newsome    Pike Central

Chloe Neace    Pike Central

Kylea Weddington    Pike Central

Chloe Smith    Phelps

Kacie Dotson    Phelps

Annie Harris    Perry Central

Zoe Evans    Mingo Central

Desiree Sturgill    Hazard

Tayler Riley    Hazard

Kaitlyn Bowling    Buckhorn

Cassidy Adams    Buckhorn

Sheridan Combs    Buckhorn

Chelsey Napier    Perry Central

Katie Dunnigan    Perry Central

