The All Mountain team is voted on by the Appalachian Newspapers Sports department. Voting members included Randy White, Steve LeMaster, Trevor Thacker and Joshua Blankenship.
The All Mountain Team is composed of players from the 15th Region, the 54th District, Mingo Central and Tug Valley.
Honorable Mention
Dawson Duff Perry Central
Dylan Cornett Perry Central
Rydge Beverly Perry Central
Dylan Knight Buckhorn
Jarrett Napier Hazard
Jacob Johnson Hazard
Tyson Turner Hazard
Andrew Ford Hazard
Isaiah Salyer Magoffin County
Randy Bailey Magoffin County
Grayson Whitaker Magoffin County
Aiden Barnett Magoffin County
Braxton Maynard Martin County
Jordan Dalton Martin County
Ethan Smith-Mills Martin County
Ryan Gibson Paintsville
Baron Ratliff Paintsville
Bryson Hackney Johnson Central
Josh Wellman Mingo Central
Grant Rice Johnson Central
Blake Slone Floyd Central
Brady Robinson Betsy Layne
Chase Mims Betsy Layne
Lukas Manns Betsy Layne
Andrew Kidd Betsy Layne
Marcus Thacker Floyd Central
Brandon Little Floyd Central
Ronnie Sammons Floyd Central
Adam Slone Prestonsburg
Caleb Jarvis Prestonsburg
Ryan Rose Prestonsburg
Will Gullett Prestonsburg
Cody Maynard Lawrence County
Chase Martin Lawrence County
Trenton Adkins Lawrence County
Baiden Gillispie Lawrence County
Kaden Robinson Shelby Valley
Russ Osborne Shelby Valley
Cameron Hess East Ridge
Isaac Woods East Ridge
Jonathan Mills East Ridge
Braxton Stanley East Ridge
Connor Byers Pikeville
Laithan Hall Pikeville
Seth Pugh Pikeville
Logan Wood Pike Central
Anthony Palotta Pike Central
Payton Rose Jenkins
Jeremy Potter Jenkins
John Fleming Jenkins
Tyler Chaffin Belfry
Austin Hager Belfry
Brett Coleman Belfry
Jaxson Thompson Belfry
Jason Casey Phelps
Seth Mayhorn Phelps
Cameron Sanson Phelps
Joby Sorrell Tug Valley
