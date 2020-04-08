The All Mountain team is voted on by the Appalachian Newspapers Sports department. Voting members included Randy White, Steve LeMaster, Trevor Thacker and Joshua Blankenship.

The All Mountain Team is composed of players from the 15th Region, the 54th District, Mingo Central and Tug Valley.

Honorable Mention

Dawson Duff    Perry Central

Dylan Cornett    Perry Central

Rydge Beverly    Perry Central

Dylan Knight    Buckhorn

Jarrett Napier    Hazard

Jacob Johnson    Hazard

Tyson Turner    Hazard

Andrew Ford    Hazard

Isaiah Salyer    Magoffin County

Randy Bailey    Magoffin County

Grayson Whitaker    Magoffin County

Aiden Barnett    Magoffin County

Braxton Maynard    Martin County

Jordan Dalton    Martin County

Ethan Smith-Mills    Martin County

Ryan Gibson    Paintsville

Baron Ratliff    Paintsville

Bryson Hackney    Johnson Central

Josh Wellman    Mingo Central

Grant Rice    Johnson Central

Blake Slone    Floyd Central

Brady Robinson    Betsy Layne

Chase Mims    Betsy Layne

Lukas Manns    Betsy Layne

Andrew Kidd    Betsy Layne

Marcus Thacker    Floyd Central

Brandon Little    Floyd Central

Ronnie Sammons    Floyd Central

Adam Slone    Prestonsburg

Caleb Jarvis    Prestonsburg

Ryan Rose    Prestonsburg

Will Gullett    Prestonsburg

Cody Maynard    Lawrence County

Chase Martin    Lawrence County

Trenton Adkins    Lawrence County

Baiden Gillispie    Lawrence County

Kaden Robinson    Shelby Valley

Russ Osborne    Shelby Valley

Cameron Hess    East Ridge

Isaac Woods    East Ridge

Jonathan Mills    East Ridge

Braxton Stanley    East Ridge

Connor Byers    Pikeville

Laithan Hall    Pikeville

Seth Pugh    Pikeville

Logan Wood    Pike Central

Anthony Palotta    Pike Central

Payton Rose    Jenkins

Jeremy Potter    Jenkins

John Fleming    Jenkins

Tyler Chaffin    Belfry

Austin Hager    Belfry

Brett Coleman    Belfry

Jaxson Thompson    Belfry

Jason Casey    Phelps

Seth Mayhorn    Phelps

Cameron Sanson    Phelps

Joby Sorrell    Tug Valley

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.