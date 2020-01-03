Player of the Year
Kaylee Wells Pikeville
Coach of the Year
Darlene Moore Floyd Central
All-Mountain Team
Player School
Riley Tavis Pikeville
McKinlee Potter Pikeville
Emily Gearheart Pikeville
Sarah Tackett East Ridge
Bailey Birchfield Pike Central
Skylar Stumbo Pike Central
Hannah Collins Pike Central
Alexis Newsome Pike Central
Laci Johnson Shelby Valley
Jada Hall Floyd Central
Caroline Parsons Floyd Central
Kaley Howard Floyd Central
Amelia Wallace Floyd Central
Kiara Warrens Floyd Central
Kara Ward Paintsville
Haley Little Paintsville
Shelby Hatfield Paintsville
Hadley Hardin Paintsville
Madison Hamilton Betsy Layne
Maddie Ratliff Paintsville
Maddie Duff Betsy Layne
Maddie Meade Betsy Layne
Hannah Thacker East Ridge
Jada Slone Prestonsburg
Mollie Boyd Prestonsburg
Lakin Puckett East Ridge
Hanna Blackburn East Ridge
Elyssa Stanley Belfry
Asleigh Adkins Belfry
Katie Ball Belfry
Shakora Lester Phelps
Kara Stevens Phelps
Mason Delong Johnson Central
Sydnee May Johnson Central
Madison Thompson Martin County
