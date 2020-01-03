Player of the Year

Kaylee Wells            Pikeville

Coach of the Year

Darlene Moore            Floyd Central

All-Mountain Team

Player                School

Riley Tavis            Pikeville

McKinlee Potter        Pikeville

Emily Gearheart        Pikeville

Sarah Tackett            East Ridge

Bailey Birchfield        Pike Central

Skylar Stumbo            Pike Central

Hannah Collins            Pike Central

Alexis Newsome        Pike Central

Laci Johnson             Shelby Valley

Jada Hall             Floyd Central

Caroline Parsons        Floyd Central

Kaley Howard            Floyd Central

Amelia Wallace         Floyd Central

Kiara Warrens             Floyd Central

Kara Ward            Paintsville

Haley Little            Paintsville

Shelby Hatfield        Paintsville

Hadley Hardin            Paintsville

Madison Hamilton         Betsy Layne

Maddie Ratliff            Paintsville

Maddie Duff            Betsy Layne

Maddie Meade            Betsy Layne

Hannah Thacker        East Ridge

Jada Slone            Prestonsburg

Mollie Boyd             Prestonsburg

Lakin Puckett            East Ridge

Hanna Blackburn        East Ridge

Elyssa Stanley            Belfry

Asleigh Adkins            Belfry

Katie Ball            Belfry

Shakora Lester         Phelps

Kara Stevens            Phelps

Mason Delong            Johnson Central

Sydnee May            Johnson Central

Madison Thompson        Martin County

