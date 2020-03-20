1-15 pburg faith lazar.jpg

Prestonsburg’s Faith Lazar

The All Mountain team is voted on by the Appalachian Newspapers Sports department. Voting members included Randy White, Steve LeMaster, Trevor Thacker and Joshua Blankenship.

The All Mountain Team is composed of players from the 15th Region, the 54th District, Mingo Central and Tug Valley.

All Mountain Third Team

Bailey Birchfield    Pike Central

Hailee Mullins    Hazard

Courtney Hoskins    Perry Central

Alivia Gearheart    Pikeville

Avya Hyden    Paintsville

Faith Lazar    Prestonsburg

Kyra Looney    East Ridge

Alyssa Newsom    Shelby Valley

Trinity Rowe    Pikeville

Kirsten Thacker    Jenkins

