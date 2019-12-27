The 2019 football season has come to an end.
This season, the Appalachian Newspapers’ coverage area had three state champions and a runner-up finish.
With such a great season, this year’s awards were a bit harder to select.
Here are the awards for the Appalachian Newspapers. We had reporters voting from the Appalachian News-Express, Floyd Chronicle and Times, Paintsville Herald, Hazard Herald and the Unwired Appalachia podcast.
All-Mountain:
First Team Offense:
Position Name School
OL Peyton Blackburn Shelby Valley
OL Andrew Clifton Johnson Central
OL Grant Bingham Johnson Central
OL Owen LeMaster Johnson Central
OL Ethan Wolford Belfry
QB Isaac McNamee Pikeville
RB Isaac Dixon Belfry
RB Cody Raines Pikeville
RB John Walker Phelps Paintsville
RB Matt Anderson Pike Central
WR Drew Hatfield Mingo Central
WR Seth Dalton Johnson Central
WR Keegan Bentley Pike Central
WR Karsten Poe Paintsville
TE Zach Russell Johnson Central
Ath Ethan Varney Tug Valley
Ath Ryley Preece Johnson Central
Ath Dalton Meade Shelby Valey
K Jake Headly Johnson Central
First Team Defense:
DL Grayson Cook Belfry
DL Devin Johnson Johnson Central
DL Jaylyn Allen Paintsville
DL Nate Roberts Pike Central
LB Jon Collum Pikeville
LB Seth Mounts Belfry
LB Hunter McCloud Johnson Central
LB Reece Fletcher Hazard
LB Kaden Caudill Pikeville
CB Isaiah Birchfield Belfry
CB Peyton Boyd-Blair Pikeville
CB Cody Rice Johnson Central
CB Devin Hall Paintsville
Second Team Offense:
OL John Blackburn Paintsville
OL Jared Webb Tug Valley
OL Matt Compton Pikeville
OL Cade Slater Pikeville
OL Dalton Strong Hazard
QB Daylin Goad Mingo Central
RB Dominick Francis Phelps
RB Peyton Hensley Belfry
RB Dillon Preston Johnson Central
RB Jayden Newsome Shelby Valley
WR Andrew Ford Hazard
WR Seth Pugh Pikeville
WR Clay Tinsley Pikeville
WR Caleb May Tug Valley
Ath Tyler Hunt Pike Central
Ath Jake Hyden Paintsville
Ath Ben Bentley Belfry
K Tanner Hamilton Pikeville
Second Team Defense:
DL Jacob Baisden Belfry
DL Grayson Spaulding Tug Valley
DL Dillon Goff Belfry
DL Braiden Castle Johnson Central
LB Connor Wright Pikeville
LB Mason Collins Hazard
LB Zach Savage Tug Valley
LB Mason LeMaster Johnson Central
CB Jesse Cook Shelby Valley
CB Devin Hatfield Mingo Central
CB Preston Dinguss Mingo Central
CB Max Johnson Hazard
Third Team Offense:
OL Sean Cochran Belfry
OL Jackson Mullins Pikeville
OL Adam Johnson Shelby Valley
OL Hunter Scott Johnson Central
OL Aiden Smith Belfry
QB Brett Coleman Belfry
RB Ethan Bentley Shelby Valley
RB Mason Rice Perry Central
RB Dalton Boyd Floyd Central
RB Austin Tackett Betsy Layne
WR Zac Lockhart Pikeville
WR Cade Miller Perry Central
WR Cameron Fugate Perry Central
WR Sean Howell Betsy Layne
Ath Chase Mims Betsy Layne
Ath Harris Phelps Paintsville
Ath Issa Scales Mingo Central
Third Team Defense:
DL Hunter Ousley Paintsville
DL Josh Taylor Pikeville
DL Curtis Robinette Betsy Layne
DL Adrien Anthony Pike Central
LB Brody Birchfield Pikeville
LB Mason Lovely Magoffin County
LB Ryan DeBoard Mingo Central
LB Luke Hyden Paintsville
CB Trajon Campbell Hazard
CB Tyrell Hollis Phelps
CB Brendan Evans Floyd Central
CB Grant Rice Johnson Central
Honorable Mention:
John Ashurst Belfry
Brayden Keathley Shelby Valley
Reece Goss Johnson Central
Matt Couch Hazard
Tanner Hunt Pike Central
Gavin Martin Floyd Central
Garrett Miller Hazard
Landon Dotson Phelps
Noah Marcum Floyd Central
Jordan Little Shelby Valley
James Dials Martin County
Mikey Mullins Shelby Valley
Lance Riddle Shelby Valley
Andrew Compton Shelby Valley
Peyton Sayers Pikeville
Mason Sayers Pikeville
Landon Hammock Pikeville
Carson Wright Pikeville
Chase Hamilton Betsy Layne
Marcus Hall Betsy Layne
Trey Blackburn East Ridge
Cade Bates Floyd Central
Dalton Hall Betsy Layne
Nathan McGuire Prestonsburg
Samuel Kelly Prestonsburg
Tanner Cisco Mingo Central
Mason Lawson Johnson Central
Kenzith Ratliff Phelps
Carter Akers Prestonsburg
Brant Potter Floyd Central
Grant Ray Paintsville
Jordan Akers Floyd Central
Nick Keeton Paintsville
Chanse McKenzie Perry Central
Ethan Eldridge Perry Central
Jacob Cain Johnson Central
Cameron Willis Johnson Central
Brayden Slone Prestonsburg
Jesse McCoy Johnson Central
Blayden Sexton Johnson Central
Chandler Ramey East Ridge
Logan Proctor Martin County
Drake Muncy Martin County
Jaylen McDuffess Magoffin County
Baiden Gillispie Lawrence County
Zane Deaton Hazard
Isaac Hinkle Shelby Valley
