Floyd Central running back Dalton Boyd runs with the ball against Pike Central in action earlier this season.

Boyd was named to the Appalachian Newspapers Inc. All-Mountain Third Team Offense for his outstanding season running the ball for the Jaguars.

The 2019 football season has come to an end.

This season, the Appalachian Newspapers’ coverage area had three state champions and a runner-up finish.

With such a great season, this year’s awards were a bit harder to select.

Here are the awards for the Appalachian Newspapers. We had reporters voting from the Appalachian News-Express, Floyd Chronicle and Times, Paintsville Herald, Hazard Herald and the Unwired Appalachia podcast.

All-Mountain:

First Team Offense:

Position    Name        School

OL    Peyton Blackburn    Shelby Valley

OL    Andrew Clifton    Johnson Central

OL    Grant Bingham    Johnson Central

OL    Owen LeMaster    Johnson Central

OL    Ethan Wolford    Belfry

QB    Isaac McNamee    Pikeville

RB    Isaac Dixon    Belfry

RB    Cody Raines    Pikeville

RB    John Walker Phelps    Paintsville

RB    Matt Anderson    Pike Central

WR    Drew Hatfield    Mingo Central

WR    Seth Dalton    Johnson Central

WR    Keegan Bentley    Pike Central

WR    Karsten Poe    Paintsville

TE    Zach Russell    Johnson Central

Ath    Ethan Varney    Tug Valley

Ath    Ryley Preece    Johnson Central

Ath    Dalton Meade    Shelby Valey

K    Jake Headly    Johnson Central

First Team Defense:

DL    Grayson Cook    Belfry

DL    Devin Johnson    Johnson Central

DL    Jaylyn Allen    Paintsville

DL    Nate Roberts    Pike Central

LB    Jon Collum    Pikeville

LB    Seth Mounts    Belfry

LB    Hunter McCloud    Johnson Central

LB    Reece Fletcher    Hazard

LB    Kaden Caudill    Pikeville

CB    Isaiah Birchfield    Belfry

CB    Peyton Boyd-Blair    Pikeville

CB    Cody Rice    Johnson Central

CB    Devin Hall    Paintsville    

Second Team Offense:

OL    John Blackburn    Paintsville

OL    Jared Webb    Tug Valley

OL    Matt Compton    Pikeville

OL    Cade Slater    Pikeville

OL    Dalton Strong    Hazard

QB    Daylin Goad    Mingo Central

RB    Dominick Francis    Phelps

RB    Peyton Hensley    Belfry

RB    Dillon Preston     Johnson Central

RB    Jayden Newsome    Shelby Valley

WR    Andrew Ford    Hazard

WR    Seth Pugh    Pikeville

WR    Clay Tinsley    Pikeville

WR    Caleb May    Tug Valley

Ath    Tyler Hunt    Pike Central

Ath    Jake Hyden    Paintsville

Ath    Ben Bentley    Belfry

K    Tanner Hamilton    Pikeville

Second Team Defense:

DL    Jacob Baisden    Belfry

DL    Grayson Spaulding    Tug Valley

DL    Dillon Goff    Belfry

DL    Braiden Castle    Johnson Central

LB    Connor Wright    Pikeville

LB    Mason Collins    Hazard

LB    Zach Savage    Tug Valley

LB    Mason LeMaster    Johnson Central

CB    Jesse Cook    Shelby Valley

CB    Devin Hatfield    Mingo Central

CB    Preston Dinguss    Mingo Central

CB    Max Johnson    Hazard

Betsy Layne’s Austin Tackett takes the handoff from Chase Mims in action earlier this season. Tackett was named to the Appalachian Newspapers Inc. All-Mountain Third Team Offense for his outstanding season running the ball for the Bobcats.

Third Team Offense:

OL    Sean Cochran    Belfry

OL    Jackson Mullins    Pikeville

OL    Adam Johnson    Shelby Valley

OL    Hunter Scott    Johnson Central

OL    Aiden Smith    Belfry

QB    Brett Coleman    Belfry

RB    Ethan Bentley    Shelby Valley

RB    Mason Rice    Perry Central

RB    Dalton Boyd    Floyd Central

RB    Austin Tackett    Betsy Layne

WR    Zac Lockhart    Pikeville

WR    Cade Miller    Perry Central

WR    Cameron Fugate    Perry Central

WR    Sean Howell    Betsy Layne

Ath    Chase Mims    Betsy Layne

Ath    Harris Phelps    Paintsville

Ath    Issa Scales    Mingo Central

Third Team Defense:

DL    Hunter Ousley    Paintsville

DL    Josh Taylor    Pikeville

DL    Curtis Robinette    Betsy Layne

DL    Adrien Anthony    Pike Central

LB    Brody Birchfield    Pikeville

LB    Mason Lovely    Magoffin County

LB    Ryan DeBoard    Mingo Central

LB    Luke Hyden     Paintsville

CB    Trajon Campbell    Hazard

CB    Tyrell Hollis    Phelps

CB    Brendan Evans    Floyd Central

CB    Grant Rice    Johnson Central

Honorable Mention:

John Ashurst    Belfry

Brayden Keathley    Shelby Valley

Reece Goss    Johnson Central

Matt Couch    Hazard

Tanner Hunt    Pike Central

Gavin Martin    Floyd Central

Garrett Miller    Hazard

Landon Dotson    Phelps

Noah Marcum    Floyd Central

Jordan Little    Shelby Valley

James Dials    Martin County

Mikey Mullins    Shelby Valley

Lance Riddle    Shelby Valley

Andrew Compton    Shelby Valley

Peyton Sayers    Pikeville

Mason Sayers    Pikeville

Landon Hammock    Pikeville

Carson Wright    Pikeville

Chase Hamilton    Betsy Layne

Marcus Hall    Betsy Layne

Trey Blackburn    East Ridge

Cade Bates    Floyd Central

Dalton Hall    Betsy Layne

Nathan McGuire    Prestonsburg

Samuel Kelly    Prestonsburg

Tanner Cisco    Mingo Central

Mason Lawson    Johnson Central

Kenzith Ratliff    Phelps

Carter Akers    Prestonsburg

Brant Potter     Floyd Central

Grant Ray        Paintsville

Jordan Akers    Floyd Central

Nick Keeton    Paintsville

Chanse McKenzie    Perry Central

Ethan Eldridge    Perry Central

Jacob Cain        Johnson Central

Cameron Willis    Johnson Central

Brayden Slone    Prestonsburg

Jesse McCoy     Johnson Central

Blayden Sexton    Johnson Central

Chandler Ramey    East Ridge

Logan Proctor    Martin County

Drake Muncy    Martin County

Jaylen McDuffess    Magoffin County

Baiden Gillispie    Lawrence County

Zane Deaton    Hazard

Isaac Hinkle    Shelby Valley

