BETSY LAYNE - Betsy Layne halted a three-game losing skid earlier in the week, beating visiting Buckhorn 49-44 in a girls' high school basketball game Tuesday night.
With the win, Betsy Layne improved to 6-15.
Buckhorn dropped to 6-13 with the loss.
Betsy Layne shot 30.9 percent (17-of-55) from the field. The Lady Cats were 2-of-11 from 3-point range.
Betsy Layne finished 13-of-29 from the free throw line.
Allie Jarvis led a balanced Betsy Layne scoring effort, netting 13 points for the Lady Cats. Jarvis was 5-of-11 from inside the arc. She was the only Betsy Layne player to reach double figures in the scoring column. Recording a double-double, Jarvis pulled down a game-high 11 rebounds for the Lady Cats.
Narrowly missing double figures in scoring for the Lady Cats, Katie Kidd netted nine points. Kidd was 3-of-8 from the field for improving Betsy Layne.
Following Kidd, Madi Meade scored eight points. Meade was 1-of-3 from 3-point range in Betsy Layne's victory.
The additional scorers for Betsy Layne were Sydney Newsome (five points), Kim Akers (five points), Amelia Blackburn (five points) and Lauryn Watkins (four points).
Under the direction of first-year head coach Doug Hopkins, Betsy Layne is scheduled to visit Floyd Central for a 58th District girls' basketball game on Friday. Tip-off for the Betsy Layne-Floyd Central girls' basketball game is set for 6 p.m.
