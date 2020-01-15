Betsy Layne knocked off Floyd County rival Prestonsburg Saturday evening to advance to the 15th Region All “A” Classic semifinals against Phelps Sunday.
The Lady Bobcats fought hard, but came up short against Phelps in the semifinals.
Shelby Valley defeated Phelps 61-45 in the 15th Region All “A” Classic championship.
Phelps 57,
Betsy Layne 49
Kylie Hall hit the offensive glass for Phelps Sunday in the 15th Region All “A” Classic semifinals against Betsy Layne.
Hall had quite a performance as she scored a game-high 21 points and pulled down a game-high 14 rebounds to lead the Lady Hornets past Betsy Layne and into the All “A” Classic championship against Shelby Valley.
Out of Hall’s 14 rebounds, eight came on the offensive glass.
Phelps scored 19 second-chance points against Betsy Layne Sunday.
The Lady Hornets and Lady Bobcats were tied at 8-8 after the first quarter of play. Phelps’ Chloe Smith scored and was fouled with 3:40 left in the first half; she missed the free throw, but the Lady Hornets held a 17-12 lead. Smith followed with a three to give Phelps a 20-12 lead.
Betsy Layne’s Kennedy Boyette knocked down a three with 1:27 left to cut the Phelps lead to 23-19.
Hall answered for Phelps with a basket and she was fouled on the play; she made the free throw to push the lead to 26-19.
Phelps held a 26-21 halftime lead.
Danielle Prater finished the game with 14 points, three rebounds, three steals and two assists for Phelps. Smith added 10 points, five rebounds, two assists, two steals and a block. Kacie Dotson added eight points and eight rebounds. Alyssa Sargent and Amelia Casey each chipped in with two points in the win.
Betsy Layne’s Alexandria Jarvis opened the third quarter with a basket to cut the lead to 26-23. Jarvis then added another basket to cut the lead to 28-27 with 5:13 left in the third.
Betsy Layne’s Amelia Blackburn knocked down a pair of free throws with 2:48 left to tie the game up at 33-33.
Phelps responded by ending the quarter with a 7-1 run. Hall pulled down an offensive rebound, then scored and was fouled; she knocked down the free throw to push the lead to 36-33. Hall added two more free throws on the next possession and she scored on an offensive rebound and putback with 1:05 left in the quarter.
Phelps held a 40-33 lead over Betsy Layne after three quarters of play.
Jarvis opened the fourth with a basket for the Lady Bobcats to cut the lead to 40-36. Jarvis scored again with 4:04 left to play to cut the Phelps lead to 43-42.
Jarvis had a double-double to lead the way for Betsy Layne. Jarvis finished with 17 points and 13 rebounds. Madilyn Meade added 12 points, five assists, three rebounds and two assists. Boyette scored eight points for the Lady Bobcats. Lauryn Watkins had four points, five assists, three steals and a rebound. Katie Kidd, Sydney Newsome, Blackburn and Kim Akers each finished the night with two points for Betsy Layne.
Alyssa Sargent knocked down a pair of free throws for the Lady Hornets with 1:34 left to play to push the lead Phelps lead to 53-47.
Phelps (11-5) hit four of their last five free throws to ice the win and advance to the 15th Region All “A” Classic championship. The Lady Hornets were scheduled to take on Shelby Valley in the championship game.
Saturday
Betsy Layne 62,
Prestonsburg 51
The Lady Bobcats took control in the second quarter and never looked back as they held on for the nine-point win to advance to the 15th Region All “A” Classic semifinals Sunday.
Phelps was scheduled to play Piarist, but Piarist dropped out of the tournament giving Phelps a Bye until the semifinal round.
With the game tied at 13-13 after the first period of play, the Lady Bobcats outscored Prestonsburg 21-11 in the second to take a 34-24 halftime lead.
Katie Kidd led the way for the Lady Bobcats with a double-double. Kidd had 14 points and 11 rebounds. Alexandria Jarvis also scored 14 points and pulled down five rebounds. Madilyn Meade scored 11 points, had 10 steals, dished out four assists and pulled down two rebounds. Lauryn Watkins finished with seven points, eight steals, two rebounds and an assist. Kim Akers added six points in the win.
Faith Lazer led the way for the Lady Blackcats with 23 points and seven rebounds. Celina Mullins scored eight points. Destiny Elliot added five points and pulled down 13 rebounds. Kylie Stephens added five points. Allison Campbell scored four points and pulled down five rebounds. Alivia Slone and Maggie Nelson each scored three points.
Betsy Layne’s defense caused Prestonsburg to turn the ball over 36 times.
