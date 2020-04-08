After building some momentum and concluding the 2019/2020 girls’ high school basketball season 9-22, Betsy Layne has turned its focus to the 2020/2021 hoops campaign.
“We made some good strides this season,” first-year head coach Doug Hopkins said. “Hopefully that will help us to take the next step in competing for conference and district titles next season. I feel we played one of the hardest schedules around the region. We made a good run in the All-A. As a coach, your expectations are high. We’ve got the transition out of the way and the players know what to expect coming into the new season.”
Betsy Layne will lose Allie Jarvis from the 2019/2020 team. Set to graduate, Jarvis averaged 8 points and 8.5 rebounds per game for the Lady Bobcats, ranking first in rebounding and third in scoring.
Seven of the top eight players are due back for the Lady Bobcats. Katie Kidd, Lauryn Watkins, Erin Akers, Madi Meade, Kim Akers, Kenadie Boyette and Sydney Newsome are all slated to return for Betsy Layne in the 2020/2021 girls’ high school basketball season.
Meade led Betsy Layne in scoring during the 2019/2020 season, averaging 10.4 points per game. Following Meade, Kidd averaged 9.7 points. and 6.6 rebounds. Akers, who provided a lift for Betsy Layne in the second half of the 2019/2020 season, averaged 5.5 points and 6.2 rebounds.
“We bring back the bulk of our team scoring for next season,” commented Hopkins. “We have a ton of young talent coming out of our feeder programs from John M. Stumbo and Betsy Layne Elementary. These two schools had very successful seasons in the county and region last year. I’m excited that our numbers will increase for our high school program.”
Betsy Layne’s experienced group of returning players for the 2020/2021 season includes several key contributors.
“Every girl coming back gave us something different from scoring to rebounding to defense to passing and demonstrating leadership,” noted Hopkins. “With all the pieces we have coming back, we look to make it to the region tournament next year.”
Following the coronavirus outbreak, Hopkins is hoping to have his team back on the court sooner than later.
“If we can get everything back to normal, we’ll have a competitive summer schedule,” Hopkins added. “We will be attending Eastern Kentucky and Transylvania team camps, plus have games near home. We will be hosting a team camp May 27-30. With two gyms on campus we will accommodate both varsity and junior varsity games.”
Betsy Layne will finalize and release its schedule for the 2020/2021 girls’ high school basketball season later in the offseason.
“I am currently working on the schedule for next year,” Hopkins confided. “Once again, we will be playing a competitive schedule. We will be traveling to Northern Kentucky for a Christmas tournament. Girls’ basketball in that area has been very good the last few years.”
Excitement continues to surround the tradition-rich Betsy Layne girls’ basketball program.
“We are currently working on improving our locker room and weight room at the high school,” Hopkins added. “I will say, as a coach, the community and administration have been so supportive for our program. We sure have the best around.”
