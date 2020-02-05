Notching it second straight win, Betsy Layne beat visiting Prestonsburg 54-49 in a 58th District girls’ basketball game at Junior Newsome Arena on Friday night.
With the win, Betsy Layne improved to 8-16 overall and 1-3 in the 58th District.
Prestonsburg dropped to 8-16 overall and 2-2 in the district with the loss.
Betsy Layne shot 36.7 percent (18 of 49) from the field. The Lady Bobcats were four of 10 (40 percent) from three-point range.
Betsy Layne shot 56 percent (14 of 25) from the free-throw line.
Madi Meade scored a game-high 20 points to lead Betsy Layne to the victory. Meade was three of five from three-point range. She was the only Betsy Layne scorer to reach double figures.
Narrowly missing double figures in scoring, Katie Kidd netted nine points for the Lady Bobcats.
Nearly recording a double-double for Betsy Layne, Allie Jarvis added eight points and 10 rebounds.
Kenadie Boyette (six points), Lauryn Watkins (five points), Sydney Newsome (four points) and Kim Akers (two points) combined to account for the rest of Betsy Layne’s scoring in the winning effort.
Alison Campbell paced Prestonsburg with a team-high 15 points. Accompanying Campbell in double figures in scoring for the Lady Blackcats, Alivia Slone added 12 points.
Narrowly missing double figures for the Lady Blackcats, Destiny Elliott netted nine points and Faith Lazar posted eight points.
Celina Mullins and Maggie Nelson rounded out Prestonsburg’s individual scoring, chipping in four points and two points, respectively.
