PRESTONSBURG — After knocking off longtime rival Betsy Layne, Prestonsburg pushed Lawrence County before the Bulldogs managed to pull away to win 71-54 in the 58th District Boys’ Basketball Tournament title game at the Fieldhouse on Friday.
With the loss, Prestonsburg dropped to 9-18.
Lawrence County improved to 20-11.
Following the 58th District title game, both Prestonsburg and Lawrence County advanced to the 15th Region Boys’ Basketball Tournament.
Lawrence County boasted a lead over Prestonsburg at the conclusion of each quarter, outscoring the Blackcats 18-10 during the game’s first eight minutes.
But Prestonsburg pushed Lawrence County throughout the opening half.
Still, Lawrence County held on to lead 30-25 at halftime.
The Bulldogs used multiple runs during the third quarter to separate themselves from the Blackcats. Lawrence County outscored Prestonsburg 22-14 in the third quarter to take a 52-39 lead into the final quarter,
The Bulldogs connected on six three-point field goals in the win.
Tyler Maynard scored a game-high 18 points to lead Lawrence County to the district championship-clinching victory. Following the title game, Maynard was named the 58th District Player of the Year and Tournament MVP.
Accompanying Maynard in double figures in scoring for the Bulldogs, Trenton Adkins added 16 points, CJ Fairchild 13 points and Alex Ratliff 11 points.
The additional scorers for Lawrence County were Cody Maynard (six points), Chase Sartin (four points), Baden Gillispie (two points) and Dawson Bellomy (one point).
Prestonsburg shot 50 percent (19 of 38) from the field. The Blackcats were one of four from three point range.
Prestonsburg shot 88.2 percent (15 of 17) from the free-throw line.
Adam Slone, who was sidelined with an injury during the third quarter, paced Prestonsburg with a team-high 15 points. Slone, who never returned to the Prestonsburg lineup after going out with an injury in the third quarter, finished 7-for-7 from the free throw line.
Accompanying Slone in double figures for the Blackcats, Ryan Rose added 11 points. Rose was four of eight shooting from inside the arc.
Kaleb Jarvis added eight points for the Blackcats while Will Gullett finished with seven points.
The additional scorers for Prestonsburg were Grant Justice (six points), Ethan Jarvis (four points and Dylan Moore (three points).
Gullett and Rose combined to pace Prestonsburg inside, pulling down seven rebounds and six rebounds, respectively.
