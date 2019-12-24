Prestonsburg outscored Pike County Central in each of the first three quarters on its way to winning 64-55 in the Hi-Tech Signs & Graphix Holiday Classic on Saturday.
With the win, Prestonsburg improved to 6-1.
Pike County Central dropped to 2-7 with the loss.
The Blackcats set the tone early, doubling up Pike County Central 18-9 in the opening quarter. Prestonsburg led 37-21 at halftime and remained out in front of Pike County Central throughout the second half.
Gunner Williams led Prestonsburg with a game-high 22 points. Prestonsburg featured three scorers in double figures as Adam Slone and Graham Burchett added 15 points apiece.
Clayton Smith (four points), Grant Justice (three points), Kaleb Jarvis (two points), Ryan Rose (two points) and Will Gullett (one point) combined to round out the Blackcats’ individual scoring in the victory.
Sharing game-high scoring honors with Prestonsburg’s Williams, Jacob Young paced Pike County Central with 22 points.
Bryce Adkins accompanied Young in double figures for the Hawks, scoring 14 points.
The additional scorers for Pike County Central were Anthony Palotta (seven points), Noah Iricks (six points), Logan Layne (four points) and Tyler Owens (two points).
Pike County Central suffered its sixth straight loss after recording back-to-back wins.
Prestonsburg 49,
Morgan County 47
Host Prestonsburg managed to battle back to beat former 16th Region frontrunner Morgan County 49-47 in the Hi Tech Signs & Graphix Holiday Classic at the Fieldhouse on Friday night.
With the win, Prestonsburg improved to 5-1.
Morgan County dropped to 2-6 with the loss.
The Cougars faltered late after carrying a lead out of each of the first three quarters. Morgan County led 33-23 at halftime. However, Prestonsburg finished strong. The Blackcats outscored Morgan County 14-8 in the final quarter to pull out the hard-fought win.
Prestonsburg shot 32.8 percent (19 of 58) from the field. The Blackcats were three of 15 from three-point range.
Prestonsburg shot 88.9 percent (eight of nine) from the free throw line in the hard-fought victory.
The Blackcats used a balanced offensive attack to notch the win. Grant Justice led Prestonsburg with a team-high 15 points and seven rebounds.
Accompanying Justice in double figures in scoring, Will Gullett netted 13 points and Gunner Williams contributed 11 points.
Ryan Rose (six points), Adam Slone (two points) and Graham Burchett (two points) combined to round out the Blackcats’ individual scoring. Making an impact inside, Rose added seven rebounds of his own for Prestonsburg in the victory.
