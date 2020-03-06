The first night of the Boys’ 15th Region Tournament at the Appalachian Wireless Arena looked similar.
Both Pikeville and Martin County won in easy fashion and both teams lit it up from floor. Both teams shot over 60 percent from the field on the night.
That’s why both teams advanced to Saturday night’s 15th Region Tournament semifinals to face each other.
Martin County 77,
Prestonsburg 51
Prestonsburg started slow and couldn’t battle back as Martin County pulled away to win 77-51 in the opening round of the 15th Region Boys’ Basketball Tournament at Appalachian Wireless Arena on Wednesday night.
With the loss, Prestonsburg ended its season with a 9-19 record.
Martin County improved to 20-12 and advanced to the 15th Region Boys’ Basketball Tournament Semifinals with the win.
The Cardinals thrived early, outscoring Prestonsburg 14-5 in the opening quarter. Martin County led 29-14 at halftime and remained in control throughout the second half.
Excelling offensively, Martin County shot 67.4 percent (31 of 46) from the field. The Cardinals were five of 10 from three-point range.
Martin County shot 58.8 percent (10 of 17) from the free-throw line.
Four Martin County players reached double figures in scoring. Braxton Maynard led Martin County with a game-high 20 points. Accompanying Maynard in double figures in scoring for the Cardinals, Brady Dingess added 18 points, Ethan Smith-Mills contributed 15 points and Trey James finished with 10 points.
Luke Hale and Jordan Dalton rounded out the Cardinals’ individual scoring, chipping in six points and two points, respectively.
Prestonsburg shot 32.8 percent (19 of 58) from the field. The Blackcats were seven of 25 (28 percent) from three-point range.
Prestonsburg shot 66.7 percent (six of nine) from the free-throw line.
Adam Slone paced Prestonsburg with a team-high 15 points. Joining Slone in double figures in scoring for the Blackcats, Ryan Rose contributed 12 points and Will Gullett posted 10 points. Recording a double-double for the Blackcats, Gullett pulled down a game-high 10 rebounds.
The additional scorers for Prestonsburg in the season-ending setback were Jacob Martin (six points), Nick Kidd (four points), Wes Salisbury (three points) and Kaleb Jarvis (one point).
Pikeville 90,
Belfry 63
Pikeville shot lights out and that’s what it took to turn the lights out on Belfry’s season Wednesday night at the Appalachian Wireless Arena.
Pikeville shot 63.8 percent from the floor on the night (30 of 47).
Pikeville sophomore Rylee Samons had a huge game for the Panthers. Samons led the way for Pikeville with a game-high 27 points, six rebounds, seven assists and three steals.
Pikeville opened the game getting points on its first seven possessions as the Panthers jumped out to a 15-8 lead.
Pikeville senior Grayson Harris knocked down back-to-back threes with with 4:26 left in the first to give the Panthers a 15-8 lead.
Samons knocked down a three to beat the first-quarter buzzer and give Pikeville a 21-12 lead at the end of the first quarter.
Samons followed with a three with 6:14 left in the first half to push the lead to 25-13.
Belfry freshman Sal Dean tried to keep the Pirates close as he scored with 2:07 left in the first half to cut the lead to 28-17.
Pikeville took a 35-22 lead into the halftime break.
Besides Samons, Pikeville had two other players reach double figure scoring. Nick Robinson followed with 15 points and six rebounds. Harris had 12 points, five assists and two steals. Seth Pugh added nine points and five assists. Connor Byers added nine points, eight rebounds, four blocks and an assist. John Flanery scored six points and brought down five rebounds. Peyton Boyd-Blair and Brandon Lowe each scored five points.Kyle Rhodes chipped in with two points for the Panthers.
Dean led the way for the Pirates with a team-high 25 points, six rebounds, seven assists and two steals. Austin Hager followed with 13 points. Brett Coleman added 10 points six rebounds and three steals. Tyler Chaffin added seven points and Jaxson Thompson followed with four. Ben McNamee and Isaiah Hackney scored two points apiece.
Pugh scored a basket to beat the third-quarter buzzer and give the Panthers a 61-41 lead entering the fourth quarter of play.
Belfry ended the season with a 10-19 record.
Pikeville (17-11) is scheduled to take on Martin County at 6:45 p.m. Saturday night at the Appalachian Wireless Arena in the 15th Region semifinals.
