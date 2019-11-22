Blackcats to face Letcher Central in scrimmage

Prestonsburg will face a preseason test during the upcoming weekend when it faces former 14th Region title contender Letcher Central in the 2019 Hutch 15th Region Preseason Challenge at Johnson Central High School on Saturday.
Tip-off for the Prestonsburg-Letcher Central boys’ basketball game is set for noon.
Under the direction of head coach Brent Rose, Prestonsburg advanced to the 2018-19 15th Region Boys’ Basketball Tournament. The Blackcats, following a runner-up finish to Floyd Central in the 58th District and the region tournament appearance, ended the 2018-19 boys’ high school basketball season 16-1.
Letcher Central compiled an 18-13 record in the 2018-19 season. The Cougars, under the guidance of head coach Winston Lee, finished runner-up in the 53rd District. Letcher Central made an appearance in the 2018-19 14th Region Boys’ Basketball Tournament.
The Johnson Central-hosted boys’ high school basketball panorama will feature teams from the 13th, 14th, 15th and 16th regions.
The other teams set to compete in the Hutch 15th Region Preseason Challenge are Lawrence County, Perry County Central, Belfry, Russell, Magoffin County, Raceland, Shelby Valley, Knott County Central, Paintsville, Clay County and Rowan County. The additional games set for the panorama are Lawrence County vs. Perry Central; Belfry vs. Russell; Magoffin County vs. Raceland; Shelby Valley vs. Knott Central; Paintsville vs. Clay County and Johnson Central vs. Rowan County.
2019 Hutch 15th Region Preseason
Challenge
at Johnson Central High School
Saturday, Nov. 23
Noon — Prestonsburg (15th Region) vs. Letcher Central (14th Region)
1:20 p.m. — Lawrence County (15th Region) vs. Perry Central (14th Region)
2:40 p.m. — Belfry (15th Region) vs. Russell (16th Region)
4:00 p.m. — Magoffin County (15th Region) vs. Raceland (16th Region)
5:20 p.m. — Shelby Valley (15th Region) vs. Knott Central (14th Region)
6:40 p.m. - Paintsville (15th Region) vs. Clay County (13th Region)
8:00 p.m. — Johnson Central (15th Region) vs. Rowan County (16th Region)
