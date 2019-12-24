Jordan Frazier delivered a buzzer-beating shot to lift Betsy Layne over Morgan County 59-58 on the opening day of the Hi-Tech Signs & Graphix Holiday Classic at the Prestonsburg Fieldhouse on Thursday.
With the win, Betsy Layne improved to 4-2.
Morgan County dropped to 2-5 with the loss.
Betsy Layne and Morgan County swapped leads in the Prestonsburg-hosted boys’ high school basketball holiday event.
The Bobcats battled back for the win after trailing at the conclusion of each of the first three quarters. Betsy Layne faced a double digit deficit in the second half. Thriving after the break, Betsy Layne outscored 16th Region member Morgan County 42-28 over the final two quarters.
Frazier scored a game-high 26 points to lead Brad Short-coached Betsy Layne to the victory. Joining Frazier in double figures in scoring for the Bobcats, Brady Robinson added 15 points.
Chase Mims narrowly missed reaching double figures in scoring for Betsy Layne, finishing with nine points in the emotional win.
Shawn Howell (five points), Lukas Manns (three points) and Jake Rainey (one point) combined to account for the rest of Betsy Layne’s individual scoring in the triumph over Morgan County.
Jake Helton paced Morgan County with a team-high 24 points. Morgan County, which competes in the 62nd District, featured three scorers in double figures. A.J. Conley netted 13 points for the Cougars while teammate Garrett Wright added 11 points.
Betsy Layne 90,
Wolfe County 84
Betsy Layne wouldn’t be denied a win on the final day of the Hi-Tech Signs & Graphix Holiday Classic. The Bobcats held on to beat Wolfe County 90-84 in the Hi-Tech Signs & Graphix Holiday Classic at the Prestonsburg Fieldhouse on Saturday.
Betsy Layne dealt Wolfe County its second straight setback.
With the win, Betsy Layne improved to 5-3.
Wolfe County dropped to 6-2 with the loss.
Five Betsy Layne scorers reached double figures. Lukas Manns led a balanced Betsy Layne offensive effort with a team-high 19 points. Accompanying Manns in double figures in scoring, Jordan Frazier added 17 points, Brady Robinson contributed 16 points, Chase Mims posted 13 points and Jake Rainey netted 11 points.
Betsy Layne led 44-35 at halftime. The Bobcats were out in front 68-63 at the conclusion of the third quarter.
Andrew Kidd (seven points), Shawn Howell (four points) and Byron Tackett (three points) combined to account for the rest of the Bobcats’ individual scoring in the victory over Wolfe County.
Wolfe County shot 38 percent (27-of-71) in the short effort. The Wolves were six of 22 (27.3 percent) from three-point range.
Wolfe County featured four scorers in double figures. Wilgus Tolson, one of the top boys’ basketball players in the 14th Region, led Wolfe County with a near-double-double, scoring 21 points and pulling down nine rebounds. Tolson was 13 of 15 from the free-throw line.
Skylar Ritchie (18 points), Jaz Johnson (17 points) and Sawyer Thompson (15 points) followed Tolson in double figures in scoring for the Wolves.
