Following an emotional 58th District win over rival Prestonsburg, Betsy Layne has dropped back-to-back games to Magoffin County and Shelby Valley.
Magoffin Co. 92,
Betsy Layne 64
Aden Barnett recorded a triple-double to lead host Magoffin County over Betsy Layne 92-64 in a boys’ high school basketball game on Saturday.
Barnett led Magoffin County with 30 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists.
The Hornets forced Betsy Layne to play from behind, puling away to beat the Bobcats convincingly.
Magoffin County shot 55.9 percent (33 of 59) from the field. The Hornets were five of 13 (38.5 percent) from three-point range.
Magoffin County shot 65.6 percent (21 of 32) from the free-throw line.
Barnett led a group of four Magoffin County scorers in double figures. Accompanying Barnett in double figures for the Hornets, Isaiah Salyer added 21 points, Randy Bailey posted 16 points and Grayson Whitaker finished with 10 points.
Bailey paced Magoffin County inside, grabbing a game-high 12 rebounds.
Limited offensively, Betsy Layne shot 35 percent (21 of 60) from the field. The Bobcats were seven of 19 (36.8 percent) from three-point range.
Betsy Layne shot 57.7 percent (15 of 26) from the free-throw line.
Andrew Kidd paced Betsy Layne with a team-high 16 points. Kidd was four of five from three-point range.
Jordan Frazier added 15 points for Betsy Layne while teammate Chase Mims chipped in 12 points.
Narrowly missing double figures for the Bobcats, Brady Robinson netted nine points.
The additional scorers for Betsy Layne were Lukas Manns (five points), Jake Rainey (three points), Shawn Howell (three points) and Byron Tackett (one point).
Shelby Valley 83,
Betsy Layne 57
Before Tuesday night’s game with Betsy Layne, Shelby Valley took time to acknowledge Cody Potter and his achievements during his career with the Wildcats.
Potter recently broke the single game scoring record of 42 points by scoring 48 against Betsy Layne December, 20. On that same night, Potter also broke the single game record for three-pointers made with 12 threes in one game.
On December 29 against Perry Central, Potter broke the school’s career all-time scoring record of 2,087 points in a career held by Elisha Justice. He also broke the school’s all-time rebounding record of 855 rebounds that was held by Andrew Newsome.
What did he do Tuesday night against Betsy Layne at home? He scored 26 points and pulled down 11 rebounds as the Wildcats cruised to an 83-57 win over the Bobcats.
Eli Sykes got going early for the Wildcats as he scored Shelby Valley’s first eight points of the game to give the Wildcats an 8-5 lead.
Sykes finished with 18 points and seven rebounds.
Kaden Robinson knocked down a three with 4:12 left to give the Wildcats a 13-9 lead. Potter knocked down a three with 3:00 left in the first to push the lead to 22-11. Keian Worrix scored before the first quarter buzzer to give the Wildcats a 31-15 lead at the end of the first.
Betsy Layne’s Jordan Frazier knocked down a three with 5:51 left in the first half to cut the lead to 36-22.
Potter knocked down a three and was fouled with 3:00 left in the first half; he sank the free throw for the four-point play and pushed the Wildcats’ lead to 47-24. Shelby Valley held a 49-30 lead at the halftime break.
Robinson finished the night with 17 points and Worrix added eight and a game-high 14 assists. Zack Johnson had seven and Aaron Bates added four in the win. Logan Hawkins added two points and Russ Osborne had one point for the Wildcats.
Frazier led the way for Betsy Layne with a team-high 22 points and 11 rebounds. Chase Mims and Lukas Manns each added 11 for the Bobcats. Brady Robinson had seven and Jacob Rainey scored four points in the win. Andrew Kidd chipped in with two points.
Shelby Valley (11-3) is scheduled to visit East Ridge Thursday night in 59th District action.
Betsy Layne (9-5) is scheduled to visit Johnson Central at 7:30 p.m. Thursday night.
