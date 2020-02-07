Betsy Layne claimed another 58th District win on Tuesday night, knocking off host Floyd Central 80-66.
With the win, Betsy Layne improved to 14-7 overall and 4-1 in the 58th District.
Floyd Central dropped to 4-17 overall and 0-5 in the district with the loss.
Betsy Layne, which claimed its fifth consecutive victory, shot 52.7 percent (29 of 55) from the field. The Bobcats were 10 of 16 (62.5 percent) from three-point range, faring even better beyond the arc.
Betsy Layne shot 66.7 percent (12 of 18) from the free-throw line.
Lukas Manns led Betsy Layne with a team-high 22 points. Manns and teammate Andrew Kidd were each 4-of-5 from 3-point range. Kidd and Brady Robinson contributed 17 points apiece for the Bobcats while Jordan Frazier added 11 points.
Betsy Layne set the tone early, outscoring Floyd Central 23-13 in the opening quarter. The Bobcats led 37-33 at halftime. Extending its lead after the break, Betsy Layne led 58-46 at the conclusion of the third quarter.
Chase Mims chipped in six points, Jacob Rainey posted five points and Connor Hopkins finished with two points in the Bobcats’ winning effort.
Floyd Central shot 34.8 percent (23 of 66) from the field. The Jaguars were seven of 18 (38.9 percent) from three-point range.
Floyd Central shot 56.5 percent (13 of 23) the free-throw line.
The Jaguars managed to outrebound the Bobcats 37-24, excelling inside.
Blake Slone scored a game-high 28 points to pace the Jaguars. Slone was six of 10 from the field.
Following Slone in double figures for the Jaguars, Ronnie Sammons added 14 points.
Recording a double-double for the Jaguars, Brandon Little netted 10 points and grabbed a game-high 15 rebounds.
Rounding out Floyd Central’s individual scoring, Braden Moore chipped in seven points, Marcus Tackett tallied four points and Hayden Hall registered three points.
Betsy Layne 92,
Lee County 52
Remaining in the win column over the weekend, Betsy Layne leveled host Lee County 92-52 in a boys’ high school basketball game on Saturday.
Brad Short-coached Betsy Layne scored 90-plus points for the third time in the 2019-20 boys’ high school basketball season.
Betsy Layne shot 56.2 percent (36 of 64) from the field in the victory. The Bobcats were seven of 22 (31.8 percent) from three-point range.
Betsy Layne shot 59.1 percent (13 of 22) from the free-throw line.
Sophomore Chase Mims led a balanced offensive effort for the Bobcats, scoring 19 points. Mims was nine of 11 from inside the arc.
Accompanying Mims in double figures in scoring for visiting Betsy Layne, Jordan Frazier netted 17 points and Brady Robinson contributed 14 points. Frazier was 5-of-5 from inside the arc.
Andrew Kidd narrowly missed reaching double figures for the Bobcats, posting nine points.
The additional scorers for Betsy Layne were Brycen Ash (eight points), Lukas Manns (eight points), Jacob Rainey (seven points), Dylon Williams (four points), Donnie Hamilton (four points) and Ricky Stratton (two points).
Lee County shot 32.1 percent (17 of 53) from the field. The host team was nine of 25 (36 percent) from three-point range.
Lee County shot 40.9 percent (nine of 22) from the free-throw line.
Trenton Combs paced Lee County with a game-high 20 points. Combs was four of 10 from three-point range.
Keagan Wilder accompanied Combs in double figures in scoring for Lee County, contributing 12 points.
The additional scorers for Lee County were Jack Fox (eight points), Alex Wolfe (eight points), Xavion Thompson (three points) and Kyren White (one point).
Wolfe led Lee County inside, grabbing seven rebounds.
Betsy Layne beat Lee County for the second time in the 2019/2020 boys’ high school basketball season. In an early-season boys’ high school basketball matchup in Floyd County on December 11, Betsy Layne defeated Lee County 93-50.
