Jordan Frazier led Betsy Layne in scoring and reached a milestone as the Bobcats beat visiting Letcher Central 72-68 at Junior Newsome Arena on Tuesday.
With the win, Betsy Layne improved to 15-8.
Letcher Central dropped to 4-17 with the loss.
Frazier scored his 1,000th career point in the Bobcats’ victory. A longtime leader for Betsy Layne, Frazier paced the Bobcats with a game-high 23 points.
Accompanying Frazier in double figures for the Bobcats, Andrew Kidd netted 17 points, Lukas Manns added 14 points and Jake Rainey posted 11 points.
Betsy Layne carried a lead out of each quarter, outscoring 14th Region member Letcher Central 16-10 in the opening period. The Bobcats led 36-34 at halftime and outscored the Cougars 19-14 in the third period.
The additional scorers for Betsy Layne were Chase Mims (five points) and Connor Hopkins (two points).
Ryan Lebrun paced Letcher Central with 15 points. Joining Lebrun in double figures for the Cougars, Parker Williams scored 12 points and Brodie Bentley netted 10 points.
The additional scorers for Letcher Central were Matthew Dicks (eight points), Joby Johnson (eight points), Dylan Webb (seven points), Nigel Nichols (six points) and Isaiah Adams (two points).
