Floyd Central was down 42-34 with 1:38 left in the third quarter.
The Lady Jaguars answered with an 12-0 run to take a 46-42 lead with 3:56 left in the game.
Floyd Central is headed to the 15th Region Girls’ Basketball semifinals after knocking off Martin County 52-51 in the 15th Region Girls’ Basketball Tournament quarterfinals at Appalachian Wireless Arena on Monday night.
Floyd Central, which entered the region tournament as the 58th District runner-up, claimed its 20th victory this season.
With the win, Floyd Central improved to 20-8.
Martin County ended its season 21-10 with the loss.
Floyd Central shot 38.6 percent (22 of 57) from the field. The Lady Jaguars were two of 13 from three-point range.
Floyd Central shot 66.7 percent (six of nine) from the free-throw line.
Inside, Floyd Central outrebounded Martin County 38-36.
Katie Moore scored 17 points and grabbed 10 rebounds to lead Floyd County to the win.
Accompanying Moore in double figures in scoring for Floyd Central, Kennedy Harvel and Grace Martin added 12 points apiece.
“It was a great team effort,” Floyd Central coach Justin Triplett commented, following his team’s victory. “They showed a lot of heart to answer two big runs from Martin County and to fight with a big team on the boards.”
Floyd Central carried a single digit lead out of each of the first two quarters, but needed a strong finish to notch the win.
The Lady Jaguars led 29-26 at halftime but were limited in the third quarter. Martin County outscored Floyd Central 16-7 in the third quarter to move ahead 42-36.
Persevering in the postseason, Floyd Central finished strong, outscoring Martin County 16-9 in the final quarter to claim the victory.
Contributing offensively for Floyd Central, Natalie Holle netted six points, Kamryn Shannon posted three points and Brook Stumbo, one of the top defensive players in the 15th Region, tallied two points.
Madison Thompson led Martin County with a game-high double-double, scoring 21 points and grabbing 12 rebounds. Joining Thompson in double figures in scoring for the Lady Cardinals, Kristen Isaac added 12 points and Lakyn Porter contributed 10 points.
Rounding out the individual scoring for Martin County, Lynndsey Cassell and Gracie Snyder chipped in six points and two points, respectively.
Shelby Valley 45,
Pike Central 25
“You got to get them going.”
That’s what Shelby Valley eighth-grader Jazzy Meade said after the game, but that’s what she did early on for the Lady Wildcats.
With 27 seconds left in the first quarter, Meade came in and knocked down a three to give the Lady Wildcats an 11-7 lead over Pike Central.
The spark that Meade provided early paid off as the Lady Wildcats rolled to a 45-25 win over Pike Central in the opening round of the 15th Region Tournament at the Appalachian Wireless Arena.
“I saw an opening so, I took it,” Meade said. “There heads where down, so I tried to bring them back up.”
Shelby Valley’s defense shutout Pike Central in the second quarter.
Cassidy Rowe opened the second quarter with a three for the Lady Wildcats to push the lead to 14-7. Mead followed with a layup at the 6:10 mark to push the lead to 16-7.
The Lady Wildcats held a 21-7 halftime lead.
Shelby Valley’s Laci Johnson was key in that defensive job for the Lady Wildcats.
“We hang our hats on defense at Valley,” Laci Johnson said. “If you have good defense it helps feed into your offense.
“Every player on our team has a role,” Johnson said. “Our team is amazing and every night is not the same role. Some nights I go in and, yeah I score 10-12-or-15 points and some nights it’s just me playing defense. If that means my team is going to do, then that’s what I’m going to do.
Pike Central’s Kelsi Brinager knocked down a pair of free throws with 7:02 left to end an 11 minute scoring drought for the Lady Hawks.
Laci Johnson had a big basket with 1:59 left to play in the third to push the Lady Wildcats’ lead to 33-12.
Shelby Valley held a 37-14 lead entering the fourth quarter of play.
Alyssa Newsom had an outstanding game for the Lady Wildcats with 12 points and five steals. Alyssa Elswick followed with 12 points and seven rebounds. Rowe followed with six points, three steals, two assists, two rebounds and a block. Johnson added six points. Meade added five points, two assists and a steal. Senior Tori Hampton followed with four points, five rebounds and four assists.
Brinager led the way for the Lady Hawks with a game-high 18 points. Chloe Neece followed with three points. Bailey Birchfield and Alexis Taylor each scored two points for the Lady Hawks.
With the win, Shelby Valley (21-8) advances to the 15th Region Tournament semifinals Friday night at 6:30 p.m. against Floyd Central at the Appalachian Wireless Arena.
Pike Central finished the season with a 13-16 record.
