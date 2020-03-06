Prestonsburg junior center Destiny Elliott is the state’s leader in field goal percentage for the 2019/2020 girls’ high school basketball season.
One of the most underrated girls’ high school basketball players in the state, Elliott shot 65.7 percent (71 of 108) from the field. Elliott averaged seven points and a team-high 11.3 rebounds per game during the 2019/2020 season. In addition to leading the state in field goal percentage, Elliott ranked among the area’s top rebounders. She helped to lead Prestonsburg throughout the 2019/2020 girls’ high school basketball season.
Elliott will receive an award at the 2020 Mr. and Miss Kentucky Basketball Awards Ceremony in Lexington.
“I’m so proud of Destiny and what she accomplished this season,” commented Prestonsburg coach Brandon Kidd. “What’s crazy to think is that she has not played basketball in three years. Just imagine what kind of player she can be next year.
“I’ve said this each year I have been here, you can get just as much recognition or more here at Prestonsburg than any other school. Hard work, dedication and coaches that push you to be your best is what makes awards like this possible.”
Elliott is preparing to return to the court for her senior season later in the year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.