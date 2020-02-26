PRESTONSBURG —Number one seed Floyd Central dominated in the 58th District Girls’ Basketball Tournament semifinals at the Prestonsburg Fieldhouse on Monday night, pulling away to beat Betsy Layne 58-26.
The victory allows Floyd Central to advance to the 58th District title game and the 15th Region Girls’ Basketball Tournament.
With the win, Floyd Central improved to 19-7.
Betsy Layne ended its season 9-22 with the loss.
Back-to-back 58th District champion Floyd Central moved ahead early and never faltered, carrying a lead out of each quarter.
The Lady Jaguars led 27-12 at halftime. Remaining out in front after the intermission period, Floyd Central led 39-19 at the conclusion of the third quarter.
The Lady Jaguars were 13 of 19 from the free-throw line in the winning effort.
Katie Moore paced Floyd Central with 12 points. Accompanying Moore in double figures in scoring for Floyd Central, Brook Stumbo added 10 points.
Narrowly missing double figures in scoring for the Lady Jaguars, Kennedy Harvel netted nine points.
The additional scorers for Floyd Central were Grace Martin (seven points), Kylie Tackett (six points), Kamryn Shannon (three points), Natalie Holle (two points), Kennedy Blevins (two points) and Jada Johnson (one point).
Madi Meade paced Betsy Layne with 11 points. Meade was the only Betsy Layne player to reach double figures in scoring.
The additional scorers for Betsy Layne were Kim Akers (eight points), Allie Jarvis (four points) and Kenadie Boyette (three points).
Floyd Central will face Lawrence County in the 58th District Girls’ Basketball Tournament title game at 7:00 p.m. on Thursday night.
