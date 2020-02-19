Continuing to show improvement, Floyd Central upended host Prestonsburg 66-57 in a 58th District boys’ basketball game on Friday night.
With the win, Floyd Central improved to 1-5 in the 58th District.
Prestonsburg dropped to 1-5 in the district with the loss.
The Jaguars scored first and never trailed. Floyd Central led 10-0 before Prestonsburg scored its first points.
The Jaguars led 12-4 at the conclusion of the opening quarter.
Remaining out in front at the break, visiting Floyd Central led 30-17 at halftime.
Connecting on over half of its attempts, Floyd Central shot 51.1 percent (23-of-45) from the field. The Jaguars were five of 13 (38.5 percent) from three-point range.
Floyd Central shot 53.6 percent (15 of 28) from the field.
Braden Moore paced a group of four Floyd Central scorers in double figures, netting 17 points. Accompanying Moore in double figures in scoring for the Jaguars, Blake Slone added 15 points, Brandon Little contributed 12 points and Marcus Thacker posted 10 points. Little recorded a double-double, pulling down 11 rebounds.
Ronnie Sammons and Hayden Hall rounded out the Jaguars’ individual scoring, chipping in seven points and five points, respectively.
Prestonsburg shot 31.7 percent (20 of 63) percent from the field. The Blackcats were two of 15 from three-point range.
Prestonsburg shot 71.4 percent (15 of 21) from the free-throw line.
Adam Slone paced Prestonsburg with a double-double, scoring 14 points and pulling down 11 rebounds.
Sharing team-high scoring honors with Slone, Will Gullett added 14 points and five rebounds for the Blackcats.
Joining Slone and Gullett in double figures for the Blackcats, Graham Burchett added 12 points.
Ryan Rose, one of the top freshmen in the 15th Region, added seven points and 10 rebounds for the Blackcats.
Rounding out Prestonsburg’s individual scoring, Gunner Williams and Kaleb Jarvis added six points and four points, respectively.
Prestonsburg 66,
Powell County 46
Prestonsburg returned to the win column over the weekend, topping visiting Powell County 66-46 in a boys’ high school basketball game on Saturday.
Host Prestonsburg notched its second win in three games.
Prestonsburg shot 40.6 percent (26 of 64) f from from the field. The Blackcats won convincingly despite finishing only one of 16 from three-point range.
Prestonsburg shot 54.2 percent (13 of 24)the free-throw line.
Adam Slone led Prestonsburg with 18 points and eight rebounds. Slone connected on eight of 13 shots from inside the arc.
Prestonsburg featured four scorers in double figures. Graham Burchett netted 15 points for the Blackcats while Gunner Williams posted 14 points and Will Gullett added 11 points.
Ryan Rose and Wes Salisbury rounded out the Blackcats’ individual scoring, finishing with seven points and one point, respectively.
Contributing inside for the Blackcats, Williams and Rose pulled down eight rebounds apiece.
Powell County shot 34.8 percent (16 of 46) from the field. The Pirates were six of 24 (25 percent) from three-point range.
Powell County shot 50 percent (eight of 16) from the free-throw line.
Jace Ward and Luke Parsley paced Powell County with 10 points apiece. Narrowly missing double figures in scoring for the Pirates, Colby Cook contributed nine points.
A team from the neighboring 14th Region, Powell County suffered its third straight loss.
Prestonsburg shook off a district loss to rival Floyd Central from one night earlier.
