Floyd Central to host panorama

Some of the area’s top girls’ high school basketball teams will be on Floyd Central’s home floor as the Lady Jaguars host a preseason panorama on Saturday.
The preseason event will include five games. In addition to Floyd Central, the panorama will feature Shelby Valley, Magoffin County, Prestonsburg, Breathitt County, Betsy Layne, Perry County Central, Knott County Central, Johnson Central and Phelps.
Each game in the panorama will be comprised of two 20-minute halves with running clocks.
The clock will stop under one minute if there is a five-point margin or less.
Fouls will be counted and foul outs enforced.
There will be a 10-minute warmup before each game.
A 10-minute junior varsity game will be played at halftime or following each varsity contest.
The matchups for the preseason hoops event are Shelby Valley vs. Magoffin County; Prestonsburg vs. Breathitt County; Betsy Layne vs. Perry County Central; Knott County Central vs. Johnson Central and Floyd Central vs. Phelps.
Girls’ high school basketball teams from across the state opened preseason practice in mid-October. Girls’ basketball teams will take to the hardwood for season openers in early-December.
The schedule for the Floyd Central-hosted girls’ basketball panorama follows.
Floyd Central Girls’
Basketball Panorama
Saturday, Nov. 23
Noon — Shelby Valley vs. Magoffin County
1:15 p.m. — Prestonsburg vs. Breathitt County
2:30 p.m. — Betsy Layne vs. Perry County Central
3:45 p.m. — Knott Central vs. Johnson Central
5:00 p.m. — Floyd Central vs. Phelps
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.