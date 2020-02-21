Floyd Central notched its sixth consecutive win on Monday night, defeating host Paintsville 55-37 in a late-season girls’ high school basketball game.
With the win, Floyd Central improved to 17-7.
Paintsville dropped to 8-18 with the loss.
Back-to-back 58th District champion Floyd Central shot 44.2 percent (23 of 52) from the field. The Lady Jaguars were four of 11 (36.4 percent) from three-point range.
Floyd Central finished five of 13 from the free-throw line.
Katie Moore led Floyd Central with a game-high double-double, scoring 16 points and grabbing 10 rebounds. Moore was two of four from three-point range.
Joining Moore in double figures in scoring for the Lady Jaguars, Grace Martin netted 12 points and Jada Johnson added 11 points.
Contributing offensively for Floyd Central, Brook Stumbo chipped in seven points, Kennedy Harvel posted five points and Kamryn Shannon contributed four points.
Paintsville shot 28.9 percent (11 of 38) from the field. The Lady Tigers were five of 16 (31.2 percent) from three-point range.
Paintsville shot 62.5 percent (10 of 16) from the free-throw line.
Emilea Preece and Chloe Hannah paced Paintsville with 11 points apiece.
Ava Hyden and Camryn Helton rounded out Paintsville’s individual scoring, chipping in eight points and seven points, respectively.
