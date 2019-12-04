EASTERN — Floyd Central dominated in a girls’ high school basketball season opener on Monday night, rolling past visiting Magoffin County 67-27.
The Lady Jaguars scored first and never trailed. Host Floyd Central set the tone early, scoring the game’s first eight points. Floyd Central led 39-18 at halftime and extended its lead shortly after the intermission period. The Lady Jaguars led 57-22 at the conclusion of the third quarter.
Katie Moore led Floyd Central with a game-high 18 points. Moore was the only Floyd Central player to reach double figures in the scoring column.
Narrowly missing double figures in scoring, Brook Stumbo netted nine points for the Lady Jaguars.
Kamryn Shannon and Kennedy Blevins followed, chipping in eight points apiece for Floyd Central in the victory.
The other scorers for Floyd Central were Natalie Holle (six points), Kennedy Harvel (six points), Kylie Tackett (five points), Grace Martin (three points), Riley Compton (three points) and Chelsea Johnson (two points)
Magoffin County was limited throughout the girls’ high school basketball matchup. The Lady Hornets were 10-of-31 from the field.
Haley Barnett led Magoffin County with a team-high 11 points. Barnett was the only Magoffin County player to reach double figures in the scoring column.
Shay Blanton (five points), Kennedy Williams (three points), Katelyn Howard (three points), Morgan Damron (two points), Kara Risner (two points) and Macy Thacker (one point) combined for the remainder of Magoffin County’s scoring in the setback.
Floyd Central is scheduled to host Breathitt County at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday.
