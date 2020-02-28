PRESTONSBURG — Lifting his team to a thrilling win, junior guard Grant Justice connected on a shot with four seconds remaining in a second overtime period to push Prestonsburg past rival Betsy Layne 56-54 at the Fieldhouse on Tuesday night.
With the win, Prestonsburg improved to 9-17 and advanced to the 58th District title game.
Betsy Layne ended its season 17-12 with the loss.
Justice wasn’t supposed to be on the floor for Prestonsburg in the 58th District Boys’ Basketball Tournament. He had been sidelined with an injury and was expected to remain inactive throughout the rest of the season.
But he chose to play.
And he delivered.
Freshman Ryan Rose and senior Adam Slone combined to lead Prestonsburg to the win, scoring 17 points and 16 points, respectively.
“It was a great win for our kids over one of the best teams in our region,” Prestonsburg coach Brent Rose commented, following his team’s victory. “We have had a rough season obviously. We have been hit hard by sickness, injuries and other issues but these guys have kept working. It was only fitting that Grant Justice hit the winning basket. Coming back from an injury he gave us so much energy. Adam (Slone) suffered an injury in the first half but came back and gritted it out. These guys are our leaders and it bled over to the other guys. Will (Gullett) was huge on the boards and our young guards and Kaleb (Jarvis) played great defense. Ryan (Rose) had a huge game. It’s hard to be the coach’s son, but he takes it in stride and keeps going. Now it’s time to prepare for a really good Lawrence County team.”
Prestonsburg and Betsy Layne swapped leads throughout the district tournament game. Regulation ended with the two longtime 58th District rivals tied 50-50.
Prestonsburg shot 42.3 percent (22 of 52) from the field. The Blackcats were two of eight from three-point range.
Prestonsburg shot 83.3 percent (10 of 12) from the free-throw line.
Nearly recording a double-double for the Blackcats, Will Gullett netted nine points and grabbed 10 rebounds. After hitting the game-winning shot for tournament host Prestonsburg, Justice finished with eight points.
Rounding out Prestonsburg’s individual scoring, Kaleb Jarvis, Nick Kidd and Dylan Moore added two points apiece.
Jordan Frazier led Betsy Layne with a game-high 18 points. Three of six scorers for Betsy Layne reached double figures. Accompanying Frazier in double figures in scoring for the Bobcats, Brady Robinson netted 16 points and Chase Mims posted 13 points.
The additional scorers for Betsy were Andrew Kidd (three points), Lucas Manns (two points) and Jake Rainey (two points).
Prestonsburg is scheduled to face Lawrence County in the 58th District title game at 7:00 p.m. on Friday night.
