The 2019 Hi-Tech Signs & Graphix Holiday Tournament Presented by Pop’s Chevy tipped off at the Prestonsburg Fieldhouse on Thursday evening.
Opening round games in the Hi Tech Signs & Graphix Holiday Tournament Presented by Pop’s Chevy were Prestonsburg vs. Wolfe County (Junior Varsity), Shelby Valley vs. Wolfe County and Betsy Layne vs. Morgan County. Results from the opening round games were unavailable at press time.
The Hi-Tech Signs & Graphix Holiday Tournament is scheduled to resume on Friday with the following matchups: Betsy Layne vs. Wolfe County, Prestonsburg vs. Morgan County.
Host Prestonsburg entered its holiday tournament 4-1 overall. Thus far in the 2019-20 boys’ high school basketball season, Prestonsburg has posted wins over Knott County Central, Letcher County Central, Magoffin County and Floyd Central. East Ridge dealt Prestonsburg its first loss in neighboring Pike County earlier in the month.
The schedule for the remainder of the Hi-Tech Signs & Graphix Holiday Tournament Presented by Pop’s Chevy follows.
2019 Hi-Tech Signs & Graphix Holiday Tournament
Presented by Pop’s Chevy
Remaining Schedule
Friday, Dec. 20
6:15 p.m. - Betsy Layne vs. Wolfe County
8:00 p.m. - Prestonsburg vs. Morgan County
Saturday, Dec. 21
2:00 p.m. - Prestonsburg vs. Pike Central (Junior Varsity)
3:30 p.m. - Prestonsburg vs. Pike Central
5:00 p.m. - Wolfe County vs. Morgan County
6:30 p.m. - Betsy Layne vs. Shelby Valley
