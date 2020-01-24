EASTERN - Floyd Central continued to show improvement but fell short as visiting Knott Central prevailed 59-54 in a boys' high school basketball game Monday night.
With the loss, Floyd Central dropped to 4-11.
Knott Central improved to 14-4 with the win.
A perennial 14th Region title contender, Knott Central shot 46.7 percent (21-of-45) from the field. The Patriots were 6-of-15 (40 percent) from 3-point range.
Knott Central shot 57.9 percent (11-of-19) from the free throw line.
Inside, Knott Central outrebounded the Jaguars 37-27.
Kent Damron led Knott Central with a game-high 20 points. Damron was 7-of-8 from the free throw line.
Three of four scorers for Knott Central reached double figures. Colby McGuire scored 17 points for the Patriots while Josh McGuire netted 16 points.
Jason Williams rounded out Knott Central's scoring effort, chipping in four points for the Patriots. Williams led Knott Central around the goal, grabbing a game-high 14 rebounds.
Floyd Central shot 33.3 percent (18-of-54) from the field. The Jaguars were 9-of-30 (30 percent) from 3-point range.
Floyd Central shot 81.8 percent (9-of-11) from the free throw line.
Marcus Thacker led Floyd Central offensively, scoring 15 points for the Jaguars. Accompanying Thacker in double figures in scoring for the Jaguars, Blake Slone posted 12 points and Brandon Little added 11 points.
In the additional individual scoring for Floyd Central, Braden Moore finished with seven points, Dalton Boyd six points and Ronnie Sammons three points.
Hayden Hall led Floyd Central inside, pulling down nine rebounds for the Jaguars.
Border rivals, Floyd Central and Knott Central aren't scheduled to meet again in the 2019-20 boys' high school basketball season.
