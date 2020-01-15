Floyd Central fell behind and couldn’t convert often enough on the offensive end as 58th District rival Lawrence County pulled away to win 76-54 in the 2A Section 8 Tournament at Belfry High School on Wednesday, Jan. 8.
With the loss, Floyd Central dropped to 3-9 and was eliminated from the 2A Section 8 Tournament.
Lawrence County improved to 9-6 and advanced in the tournament with the win.
Ultimately pulling away to win convincingly, Lawrence County shot 54.4 percent (31 of 57) from the field. The Bulldogs were seven of 22 (31.8 percent) from three-point range.
Lawrence County shot 53.8 percent (seven of 13) from the free-throw line.
Current 58th District frontrunner Lawrence County turned in one of its most balanced offensive efforts thus far in the 2019/2020 boys’ high school basketball season. Five Lawrence County players reached double figures in the scoring column. Longtime leader Chase Sartin led the Bulldogs with 14 points.
Tyler Maynard and Cody Maynard finished directly behind Sartin in scoring for the Bulldogs netting 13 points apiece.
Also reaching double figures for Lawrence County, Baden Gillispie posted 12 points while Trenton Adkins recorded a double-double, finishing with 10 points and 10 rebounds.
Floyd Central shot 36.7 percent (22 of 60) from the field in the loss. The Jaguars were three of 19 from three-point range, struggling to connect on shots taken beyond the arc.
However, Floyd Central shot 87.5 percent (seven of eight) from the free throw line and edged Lawrence County 30-29 in the rebounding column.
Brandon Little led Floyd Central with a team-high 12 points. Little was the only Floyd Central player to reach double figures in the scoring column.
Marcus Thacker added eight points for the Jaguars while Skyler Hall and Eric Burke contributed seven points apiece.
Hayden Hall (six points), Braden Moore (five points), Blake Slone (four points), Tanner Hall (three points) and Brody Buck (two points) were the additional scorers for Floyd Central in the setback.
