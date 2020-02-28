PRESTONSBURG — Floyd Central fell behind early and couldn’t battle back as Lawrence County pulled away to win 77-58 in the 58th District Boys’ Basketball Tournament Semifinals at the Prestonsburg Fieldhouse on Tuesday night.
With the loss, Floyd Central ended its season 7-22.
Lawrence County improved to 19-11 and advanced to the 58th District championship game with the win.
Floyd Central won’t be competing in the 15th Region Boys’ Basketball Tournament for the first time. The Jaguars were back-to-back 58th District champions.
Lawrence County carried a lead out of each quarter, gradually separating itself from Floyd Central. The Bulldogs outscored the Jaguars 20-15 in the opening quarter.
Number one seed Lawrence County led 37-25 at halftime and stretched its lead shortly after the intermission period. The Bulldogs carried a commanding 61-35 lead out of the third quarter.
Tyler Maynard led Lawrence County with a game-high 23 points. Accompanying Maynard in double figures in scoring for the Bulldogs, Baden Gillispie added 13 points while Trenton Adkins and Cody Maynard contributed 11 points apiece.
The additional scorers for Lawrence County were Chase Sartin (seven points), Alex Ratliff (four points), CJ Fairchild (four points), Bryce Blevins (three points) and Kaden Gillispie (one point).
Lawrence County defeated Floyd Central for the fourth time in the 2019/2020 boys’ high school basketball season.
Floyd Central shot 40 percent (22 of 55) from the field. The Jaguars were three of nine from three-point range.
Floyd Central shot 64.7 percent (11 of 17) from the free-throw line.
Brandon Little paced Floyd Central with a double-double, scoring 11 points and grabbing 10 rebounds.
Accompanying Little in double figures in scoring for the Jaguars, Blake Slone added 10 points.
Narrowly missing double figures in scoring for the Jaguars, Hayden Hall and Ronnie Sammons netted nine points apiece.
The additional scorers for Floyd Central were Braden Moore (six points), Tanner Hall (four points), Joshua Martin (three points), Brody Buck (two points), Bryce Thacker (two points) and Marcus Thacker (two points).
Lawrence County is slated to face Prestonsburg in the 58th District title game at 7:00 p.m. on Friday night.
