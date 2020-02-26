PRESTONSBURG — Lawrence County eliminated Prestonsburg from the postseason for a second straight year, defeating the Lady Blackcats 57-40 in the semifinals of the 58th District Girls’ Basketball Tournament at the Fieldhouse on Monday night.
With the win, Lawrence County improved to 18-13, qualified for the 15th Region Girls’ Basketball Tournament and advances to the 58th District title game.
Prestonsburg concluded its season 11-6.
Despite suffering the season-ending setback, Prestonsburg showed improvement during the second half of its latest campaign. The Lady Blackcats pushed Lawrence County after halftime of the district tournament matchup.
Lawrence County shot 36.5 percent (19 of 52) from the field. The Lady Bulldogs shot 45.5 percent (10 of 22) from three-point range.
Lawrence County, which forced Prestonsburg to play from behind, shot 69.2 percent (nine of 13) from the free-throw line.
Kensley Feltner led Lawrence County with a game-high double-double, scoring 21 points and claiming 14 rebounds.
Accompanying Feltner in double figures in scoring for the Lady Bulldogs, Brooke Neal netted 15 points and Alexis Ratliff added 12 points.
Nearly reaching double figures and rounding out Lawrence county’s individual scoring, Ellie Webb chipped in nine points.
Alivia Slone paced Prestonsburg with a team-high 15 points. Slone was the only Prestonsburg scorer to reach double figures.
The additional scorers for Prestonsburg were Celina Mullins (six points), Maggie Nelson (six points), Destiny Ellliott (five points), Faith Lazar (four points), Alison Campbell (two points) and Haley Ratliff (two points).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.