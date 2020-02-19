Floyd Central notched its fifth 58th District win this season on Friday night, defeating host Prestonsburg 53-46.
With the win, Floyd Central improved to 15-7 overall and 5-1 in the 58th District.
Prestonsburg dropped to 8-13 overall and 2-3 in the district with the loss.
The familiar 58th District rivals battled back and forth throughout the matchup before Floyd Central held on to win late.
Floyd Central won despite shooting only 26.2 percent (17 of 65) from the field. The Lady Jaguars were one of 13 from three-point range.
Floyd Central shot 64.3 percent (18 of 28) from the free-throw line.
Katie Moore scored a game-high 25 points to lead Floyd Central to the win.
Jada Johnson added a double-double for the Lady Jaguars, scoring 11 points and pulling down 11 rebounds.
The additional scorers for Floyd Central were Brook Stumbo (six points), Grace Martin (four points), Kennedy Blevins (three points), Kamryn Shannon (two points) and Kennedy Hall (two points).
Prestonsburg shot 39.1 percent (18 of 46) from the field. The Lady Blackcats were one of 11 from three-point range.
Prestonsburg shot 64.3 percent (nine of 14) from the free-throw line.
Faith Lazar paced Prestonsburg with 18 points. Lazar was the only Prestonsburg scorer to reach double figures.
Following Lazar, Alison Campbell and Destiny Elliott scored eight points apiece for the Lady Blackcats.
The additional scorers for Prestonsburg were Maggie Nelson (seven points), Kylie Stephens (two points), Celina Mullins (two points) and Alivia Slone (one point).
Combining to lead Prestonsburg inside, Slone and Elliott claimed 13 rebounds and 12 rebounds, respectively.
Floyd Central 58,
Martin County 52
Floyd Central continued to win over the weekend, defeating host Martin County 58-52 in a girls’ high school basketball game on Saturday.
With the win, Floyd Central improved to 16-7.
Martin County dropped to 17-8 with the loss.
Floyd Central shot 35 percent (21 of 60) from the field. The Lady Jaguars were one of eight from three-point range.
Floyd Central shot 83.3 percent (15 of 18) from the free-throw line.
Katie Moore scored a game-high 27 points and pulled down eight rebounds to lead Floyd Central to the win. Moore was 10 of 23 from the field.
Accompanying Moore in double figures in scoring for the Lady Jaguars, Kennedy Harvel added 15 points.
The additional scorers for Floyd Central were Natalie Holle (four points), Kennedy Blevins (four points) Jada Johnson (four points), Brook Stumbo (three points) and Kamryn Shannon (one point).
Martin County lost despite shooting 56.8 percent (21 of 37) from the field. The Lady Cardinals were one of four from three-point range.
Martin County shot 64.3 percent (nine of 14) from the free-throw line.
Madison Thompson led Martin County with a double-double, scoring 25 points and grabbing 14 rebounds. Thompson connected on 10-of-17 field goal attempts.
Accompanying Thompson in double figures in scoring for the Lady Cardinals, Kristen Isaac added 14 points.
The additional scorers for Martin County were Graci Snyder (four points), Lakyn Porter (three points), Alyssa Allen (two points), Lynndsey Cassell (two points) and Brittany Thompson (two points).
Much-improved Martin County entered the season as the 15th Region favorite.
