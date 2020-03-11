Shelby Valley was cruising early in the second half, but Floyd Central fought back to cut the lead to just two, but the Lady Wildcats responded and put the game away late to move onto the 15th Region championship game.
Shelby Valley knocked off Floyd Central 55-43 Friday night in the 15th Region semifinals.
The Lady Wildcats fell to Pikeville 39-38 in the 15th Region championship game Saturday night.
Laci Johnson and Cassidy Rowe hit back-to-back threes to end the first quarter and give the Lady Wildcats a 9-4 lead after the first quarter of play.
Shelby Valley kept adding to its lead in the second. Rowe knocked down another three with 2:58 left in the first half to cut the lead to 20-8.
Alyssa Elswick knocked down a three late in the half to give the Lady Wildcats a 27-13 halftime lead.
Alyssa Newsom opened the third with a three to push the lead to 30-13.
Rowe knocked down a three with 3:45 left to push the lead to 38-20.
After that, Floyd Central made its run.
Jada Johnson and Katie Jo Moore knocked down back-to-back baskets to cut the lead to 38-24 with 2:34 left in the third.
Kennedy Harvel followed by knocking down a three and she was fouled on the play; she hit the free throw for the four-point play. That cut the lead to 38-29 with 1:49 left in the third.
Floyd Central cut the lead to 39-29 at the end of the third.
Brook Stumbo opened the fourth with a basket to cut the lead to 39-31 with 6:51 left.
Stumbo scored again for the Lady Jaguars with 5:17 left. Her basket cut the Shelby Valley lead to 41-39.
Shelby Valley responded by knockdown down five of six free throws and pushing the lead to 46-39 with 4:07 left.
After a Kamryn Shannon basket for Floyd Central, Rowe knocked down another three for the Lady Wildcats to push the lead to 49-41 with 1:53 left to play.
Shelby Valley hit six of its last eight free throws to seal the win.
Elswick led the way for the Lady Wildcats with a team-high 14 points, seven rebounds and four blocks. Rowe added 12 points, fiver rebounds, two assists and a steal. Newsom also reached double figure scoring with 10 points and five rebounds. Tori Hampton scored nine points, grabbed six rebounds and dished out five assists. Laci Johnson had seven points and four rebounds. Zoee Johnson added three points.
Katie Moore led the way for the Lady Jaguars with a big double-double. Moore scored a game-high 21 points, grabbed a game-high 12 rebounds, dished out five assists and blocked a shot. Harvel, Shannon and Stumbo each added six points. Grace Martin and Jada Johnson added two points apiece.
Floyd Central finished the season with a 20-9 record.
