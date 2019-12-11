Lady Jaguars knock off Breathitt

EASTERN — Floyd Central notched its second win in the young 2019/2020 girls’ high school basketball season over the weekend, beating visiting Breathitt County 60-24 on Saturday.
The Lady Jaguars shot 42.4 percent (25 of 59) from the field. Floyd Central was four of 17 from three-point range.
The Lady Jaguars finished six of 13 from the free-throw line.
Katie Moore paced Floyd Central with a double-double, scoring 15 points and pulling down 10 rebounds. Moore led all players in both scoring and rebounding.
Brook Stumbo accompanied Moore in double figures in scoring for the Lady Jaguars, posting 11 points.
In all, 11 different Floyd Central players broke into the scoring column.
Kennedy Blevins netted seven points while Kennedy Harvell and Natalie Holle added six points apiece for the Lady Jaguars.
The additional scorers for Floyd Central were Jada Johnson (four points), Kylie Tackett (three points), Riley Compton (two points), Grace Martin (two points), Chelsea Johnson (two points) and Kamryn Shannon (two points).
Floyd Central moved to 2-0 while Breathitt County stumbled to 0-3.
