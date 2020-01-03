Floyd Central finished 2-1 and placed fifth in the Winterfest Shootout on Monday.
Following a loss to Blackman (Tenn.) in the opening round of the Winter Shootout, Floyd Central notched back-to-back wins, defeating Franklin Road (Tenn.) and in-state rival Madison Southern.
Floyd Central 50,
Madison So. 48
Determined Floyd Central managed to edge Madison Southern 50-48 in the fifth-place game of the Winter Shootout on Monday.
With the win, Floyd Central improved to 6-4.
Madison Southern dropped to 6-5 with the loss.
Floyd Central shot 39.1 percent (18 of 46) from the field. The Lady Jaguars were only one of 10 from three-point range but fared better when shooting free throws. Floyd Central shot 61.9 percent (13 of 21) from the free-throw line.
Katie Moore led Floyd Central with a game-high double-double, scoring 24 points and pulling down 11 rebounds. Moore was the only Floyd Central player to reach double figures in the scoring column.
Kennedy Harvel scored eight points for the Lady Jaguars while teammate Natalie Holle posted six points.
Kamryn Shannon (five points), Jada Johnson (three points) Brook Stumbo (two points) and Grace Martin (two points) combined to account for the rest of Floyd Central’s scoring in the hard-fought win.
Madison Southern shot 31.6 percent (18 of 37) from the field. The Lady Eagles were seven of 18 (38.9 percent) from three-point range.
Madison Southern shot 38.5 percent (five of 13) from the free-throw line.
Owning an advantage inside, Madison Southern outrebounded Floyd Central 39-31.
Samantha Cornelison led Madison Southern with a team-high 21 points. Cornelison was the only Madison Southern player to reach double figures in the scoring column.
Floyd Central 66,
Franklin Road Academy (Tenn.) 61
Floyd Central returned to the win column on Saturday, defeating Franklin Road Academy (Tenn.) 66-61 in the Winterfest Shootout.
The Lady Jaguars shot 50 percent (26 of 52) from the field. Floyd Central was five of 10 (50 percent) from three-point range.
Floyd Central finished nine of 20 from the free-throw line.
Katie Moore scored a game-high 34 points and grabbed 11 rebounds to lead Floyd Central to the victory over the opponent from Tennessee.
Moore was the only Floyd Central player to reach double figures in scoring. Narrowly missing double figures in scoring for the Lady Jaguars, Jada Johnson netted nine points.
Kamryn Shannon (six points), Kennedy Harvel (six points), Brook Stumbo (four points), Grace Martin (four points) and Natalie Holle (three points) combined to provide the rest of Floyd Central’s scoring in the winning effort.
Blackman (Tnn.) 67,
Floyd Central 31
Back-to-back 58th District champion Floyd Central was limited in the opening round of the Winterfest Shootout as Blackman (Tenn.) pulled away to win 67-31 on Friday.
The Lady Jaguars were forced to play from behind throughout the matchup.
Floyd Central shot only 26.8 percent (11 of 41) from the field. The Lady Jaguars were two of 10 from three-point range.
Accounting for nearly half of her team’s scoring, Kate Moore paced Floyd Central with a double-double, tallying 15 points and 11 rebounds.
Following Moore, Kennedy Blevins and Kennedy Harvel added five points apiece for the Lady Jaguars.
Brook Stumbo and Grace Martin rounded out Floyd Central’s individual scoring, tossing in three points apiece.
